Fatal crash: details emerging on driver who died in Goornong

UPDATE, 4.30PM, MONDAY: The two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash appear to have recently arrived from Bangladesh.
The details emerged in a 3AW interview with assistant commissioner for road policing Glenn Weir.
Police were yet to officially confirm a number of details about the passenger in the car involved in the collision, including their age and gender, as they were yet to be formally identified.
Earlier today they released new information about the driver to the Bendigo Advertiser (scroll down for those details).
Victoria's road toll has soared to a 15 year high. So far this year 258 people have been killed on Victorian roads compared to 212 at the same time in 2022.
The latest crashes come as the Transport Accident Commission launches a new road safety campaign called "Dear Driver".
People who receive infringement notices will now find a letter written by SES member Mark, reflecting on his first-hand experiences with road trauma.
The commission hopes it will be a reminder that that while a hefty penalty may feel harsh, things could have been much worse.
It hopes the campaign will affect change by connecting with drivers on an emotional level.
Police are still investigating potential causes of the Goornong crash.
UPDATE, 11.30AM, MONDAY: More details are emerging about the crash that killed two people in Goornong yesterday (November 13).
Police have confirmed the driver of the silver hatchback was a 32-year-old Fawkner man.
They are yet to formally identify his passenger, or release details on their age and gender.
The pair were killed when the car they were in collided with a truck and ute.
Neither driver of those vehicles were injured. The sheep loaded in the back of the truck were not injured.
VicRoads says a stretch of the Midland Highway has reopened.
The scene was blocked into Sunday evening as police examined the scene, including with aerial drones to get a birds-eye view of the road.
Police continue to investigate what might have caused the crash.
Fire crews were at an unrelated callout when the first reports came in about the emergency.
Among them were members of the Goornong CFA brigade, who arrived to a confronting scene.
"Our hearts go out to all involved," brigade captain Jamie Francis said in a post on Facebook.
Goornong's CFA stationed both its tankers at the scene where they remained for many hours helping with the crash and its aftermath.
Mr Francis thanked his volunteers for their efforts in trying conditions. He also thanked Huntly's fire brigade.
UPDATE, SUNDAY, 6.40PM: The fatal crash in Goornong caps off yet another horror weekend on Victorian roads.
Two people have died at the scene of that crash (scroll down for more details).
It follows the deaths of at least four people this morning near Mansfield in what police have described as a "catastrophic" crash.
They are still to confirm how many people were in a car that came off the road and burst into flames this morning (Sunday, November 12).A specialist disaster identification team has been enlisted to confirm how many people died in that rental car, AAP reports.
Emergency crews closer to Bendigo were already reeling from a series of fatal crashes the previous weekend, including at Serpentine and Daylesford.
UPDATE, 6.15PM: The truck involved in the fatal crash was carrying a load of sheep.
None of the animals were injured in the collision.
The sheep have been moved off of the back of the truck and onto another, which police have allowed to leave the scene.
The truck driver was not injured in the crash. Nor was the driver of a ute that was also involved.
Two people in a silver car died and police are still to formally identify them or go into detail about possible causes of the crash.
All three vehicles remained at the crash site a short time ago.
The Midland Highway is likely to remained closed for some time. An SES vehicle has been seen transporting a portable light rig in the vicinity of the crash site.
UPDATE, 4.35PM: We can now confirm two people are dead after a horror crash involving a truck and several other vehicles.
They were in a small silver hatchback that appears to have lost control and collided with both a truck and a ute at about 2.45pm, police say.
The two people are yet to be formally identified.
They died at the scene.
The drivers of the truck and ute were not injured.
Police are still investigating the cause and could keep the road closed for hours.
The afternoon's crash follows a separate crash that killed multiple people near Mansfield.
Investigations continue.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam/CCTV footage or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000
UPDATE, 4PM: A truck and two cars have crashed at the scene, according to VicRoads.
The Advertiser is hearing separately that it is a very serious crash and that people should avoid the area.
Police at roadblocks are dealing with driver confusion as people heading back from Bendigo's Swap Meet navigate unfamiliar roads.
The message from VicRoads:
Road closed between Pethericks and Tysons Road, due to a collision involving a truck and two cars.
The scene is under control of Victoria Police.
Please obey directions of traffic management. Motorists may consider taking Peatlings Road or Goornong-Fosterville Road onto Epsom-Barnadown Road as an alternative to the Midland Highway.
EARLIER: Emergency services are at the scene of a serious car crash on the Midland Highway near Goornong, north of Bendigo.
Multiple emergency crews are at the scene and police have blocked the Midland Highway in both directions.
People travelling from Bendigo are being diverted at Peatling's Rd.
The highway is expected to be closed for several hours.
