How Robyn Lakey ditched knee pain, reclaimed her active lifestyle

Robyn Lakey used to get stuck on the couch with painkillers as she juggled osteoarthritis and a knee injury.
It was not a place she wanted to be any more.
"I had always walked before, but things became painful so I just stopped, which was actually the worst thing to do," Mrs Lakey said.
She has taken part of Bendigo Health's MOVE (Managing Osteoarthritis via Exercise and Education) program, which recent research has shown on average that participants experienced decreased pain levels, faster walking times and stronger legs.
The program has proven a lifeline for many with osteoarthritis, a condition that can affect entire joints including bone, cartilage, ligaments and muscles, Bendigo Health's Jon Turton said.
"It can be a vicious cycle, osteoarthritis. We feel pain which causes us to sit down more, but then of course we get weaker and lose our balance," he said.
"So it's a bit of an art to get the right exercises and get back."
Some clients had reported being able to delay surgeries for long periods, Mr Turton said.
"That's a great outcome because the prostheses themselves only last 15 or 20 years, so if someone is over 50 and goes into surgery they might need another one aged 65," he said.
Mrs Lakey attended the program twice a week for eight weeks as she rebuilt the strength in her knee, along with four education sessions on managing osteoarthritis.
"As the weeks went on it wasn't hurting as much and I could actually get out and walk," she said.
"I get a twinge every now and again but I know what to do."
For more details, contact Bendigo Health's Outpatient Rehabilitation Services on 5454 8500 (press option one), email OPRSIntake@bendigohealth.org.au or click here.
