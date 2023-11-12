Nicholls, Hall sprint to impressive track victories

A HOT run of form by Bryce Nicholls continued in last Thursday night's Bendigo and District Cycling Club racing on the Tom Flood Sports Centre track.
Nicholls marked back-to-back wheelrace final victories as he took out the Anderson Family-sponsored Memorial Wheelrace (2000m).
After starting from the 70m mark, Nicholls was able to go with Toby McCaig (30m) as they attacked at just over 250m to race.
It was Nicholls who surged clear rounding the final bend to take another memorable victory from the consistent McCaig, and Zaren Fong-Sutton (10m).
After starting the night by winning the DCK Real Estate-backed Crystal Classic women's wheelrace (1000m), Lucy Hall put in a brilliant effort to be fourth in the Memorial Whelerace off a 120m mark.
Next in the main event was Lilyth Jones from 170m.
Heat winners were Sam O'Dea, 130m in his return to the track, and scratch marker Jade Maddern.
In the Crystal Classic it was Lucy Hall who powered to victory from the 60m mark as Addison Torr (75m) fought on to be runner-up from the fast-finishing Alessia McCaig (scratch) and Haylee Jack (40m).
Finale to the night's racing was the A-grade 15-lap scratch race which was won by Bryce Nicholls from Toby McCaig and Josh Clarke.
Winner of this season's fastest timed scratch race will pocket $500.
The in-form Zaren Fong-Sutton won the A-grade motor pace of 12-laps and Nathan Brain won the B-grade contest over 10 laps.
Hope Harnetty took out the 10-lap scratch for B-grade.
There were seven winners across the 10 junior races.
Young stars to shine included Cadence Benjamin, Adam Gale, Massimo Gill, Amber Kelly, George Kornmann, Maxx Nuspan, and Arie Riley.
Great racing by Amber Kelly earned the MG Bendigo female rider of the night award.
Feature events at this Thursday night's racing will be the Bendigo Cycles Wheelrace (2000m), and the DCK Real Estate women's Crystal Classic (1000m).
Action begins with juniors from 6.30pm and it's free entry for spectators.
