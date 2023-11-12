Brilliant Borough continue hot form on athletics track

EAGLEHAWK'S run of top-two finishes in premier division of Athletics Victoria's Shield League field and track action kept rolling on Saturday afternoon.
The Borough scored 47,366 points in the fourth round as Diamond Valley led the way on 48,071.
Eaglehawk's standings in the 2023-24 season have been second, second, first and second.
A score of 48 points has the Hawks on top of the premier division ladder from Diamond Valley, 37.
The Hawks doubled their points in their round by employing the Powerplay.
South Bendigo was sixth in the latest round for division two teams.
The Bloods scored 19,806 as Keilor St Bernards and Nunawading led the race.
Bendigo Harriers racked up 16,007 to be ninth in the division two standings.
Although it had just five members compete, Bendigo University tallied 2522 points to be fourth in division five.
Leading points scorer for Bendigo Region in the Most Valuable Athlete award was Eaglehawk's Dave Chisholm with 1322 points to be equal 19th in the top 100.
The consistent Kai Norton scored 1310 to be in 23rd place.
Other top performers in this round were Eaglehawk's Cameron Greenwood, 1274; South Bendigo's Rhys Hansen, 1248, and Carol Coad, 1203.
The Hawks also had Madelyn Beaton, 1201; Jessica Grigson, 1189; Daniel Chisholm, 1182; Jorja Morrison, 1179; and William Beaton, 1157, play key roles.
Best for Bendigo Harriers were Jake Gavriliadis, 1176, and Reeve Evans, 1152.
Also in the top 100 of the MVA were Eaglehawk's Catherine Monahan and Cate O'Brien, and South Bendigo's Mia Schodde on 1120 each.
Among the highs of the Bendigo round was Jake Gavriladis reaching a mark of 45.15m at discus for a score of 509 points.
At hammer throw, Eaglehawk's Olivia Graham was best on 47.81m, 481 points.
A mark of 22.80m by South Bendigo's Carol Coad earned 408 points.
In the sprint duels, South Bendigo's Oliver Muggleton won the first of the 200m heats from Eaglehawk's Taine Bishop by two-hundredths of a second.
Eaglehawk's Angus McKindlay marked his return to competition by winning the first of the 800m heats in 2:14.
A 29-STRONG field ran in Thursday night's Bendigo Athletic Club's AL Parker Distance Series at Tom Flood Sports Centre.
A 1000m race in the long-running series was held in conjuction with the Bendigo and District Cycling Club's track program at the Barnard Street venue.
Jayson Carter raced off a mark of 50 seconds and was too strong for all rivals in week two of the series.
Runner-up in week one, Jack Norris put in another great run to be second in 4.04 from a 25-second handicap.
Third placegetter was Preston Anfuso in 3.59.
Fastest time honours went to Kade McCay who completed the 2 1/2 laps in 3.03 from the 1.40 mark.
Next best in the race for fastest time honours were Greg Hilson, Steve Field and Mitch Fitzgerald.
Fastest female was April Wainwright in 3.53 off a 65-second handicap.
Next leg in the series will a 1200m race on November 23 at the Tom Flood Sports Centre from about 7.15pm.
Times from last Thursday night's 1000m race:
Jayson Carter 4.24 actual time, 50 handicap, 3.34 race time; Jack Norris 4.29, 25, 4.04; Preston Anfuso 4.29, 30, 3.59; Rebecca Anfuso 4.32, 25, 4.07; Renae Graham 4.34, 0, 4.34; Charlotte Carr 4.36, 5, 4.31; Greg Hilson 4.37, 1.25; 3.12; Keelan McInerney 4.38, 1.05; 3.33; James Harper 4.39, 50; 3.49; Kyle Hilson 4.41, 45, 3.56; Katie Graham 4.42, 20, 4.22; Kade McCay 4.43, 1.40, 3.03 (fastest time); Tim Sullivan 4.47, 50, 3.57; Emily Harris 4.48, 40, 4.08; Geoff Williamson 4.49, 30, 4.19; Steven Field 4.49, 1.35, 3.14; Geoff Jordan 4.51, 50, 4.01; Aaron Norton 4.52, 1.15, 3.37; Andrew Snell 4.53, 1.15, 3.38; Justine Babitsch 4.56, 5, 4.51; Mitch Fitzgerald 4.57, 1.30, 3.27; April Wainwright 4.58, 1.05, 3.53; Kelvin Niblett 4.58, 1.15, 3.43; Rebecca Soulsby 5.02, 35, 4.27; Chloe Jackson 5.03, 40, 4.23; Andrea Smith 5.10, 40, 4.30; Annabel Carr 5.44, 20, 5.24; Alirah Norton 5.47, 40, 5.07; Eric Baker 30, dnf.
