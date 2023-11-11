Four centuries made on good day for batting in EVCA

Centuries from Mandurang's Matthew Pask, United's Jayde Mullane, Spring Gully's Jesse Marciano and California Gully's Travis Nolan were the highlight of the opening day's play of round four of the Emu Valley Cricket Association.
While bat generally dominated ball across the competition, Axe Creek opening bowler Daniel Dixon claimed a six-wicket haul.
Pask's century helped save Mandurang from a precarious position against Sedgwick.
When he strode to the crease his side was in all sorts of trouble at 4-57 in the 20th over.
Pask and left-hander Linton Colclough changed the momentum of the game with a brilliant partnership.
In the space of 23 overs they added 131 for the fifth wicket before Colclough fell for 78 off 100 balls.
Pask continued to be aggressive. The right-hander reached his century and then raced to 136 off just 128 balls before he was dismissed by Jordan Ilsley (2-62).
Pask hit seven sixes and 18 fours and was involved in a 103-run stand for the sixth wicket with James Pietromonaco (26).
Mandurang's lower-order chipped in with valuable runs late in the day and the team total escalated to 9-362 off 75 overs.
Bailey Ilsley (2-28) was clearly the pick of the nine bowlers used by Sedgwick.
Mullane was the backbone of United's big score of 334 against Axe Creek.
Batting at number three, the veteran left-hander was in the middle from the third over to the 71st over in hot conditions. He compiled 111 off 201 balls, including 14 boundaries.
Mullane smartly batted around the more aggressive Mac Whittle (62), Mitch Blackman (32) and Harry Whittle (50) as the Tigers roared towards the 300-mark.
Tom Calvert added a brisk 29 late in the day to help lift United to 334.
If it wasn't for Daniel Dixon, United would have made 350-plus. Dixon bowled 26 overs for Axe Creek and had the figures of 6-119.
Marciano relished the good batting conditions to guide Spring Gully to a score of 308 against Emu Creek.
The right-hander made 106 off 119 balls, including 14 fours and four sixes.
Marciano and opener Lachlan Brook had the Crows on track for a score of around the 400-mark when they raced to 1-149 in the 25th over.
Brook fell for 67 off 76 balls, but Marciano and Rhys Webb maintained the pressure on the Emu Creek attack.
Opening bowler Brett Russell produced a crucial second spell to keep his side in the game.
After being hit around early, Russell bounced back with the wickets of Brook (67), Webb (31), Jake Donegan (0) and Marciano (106) and finished with the figures of 4-96.
Spring Gully skipper Shaun O'Shea made 40 batting at number eight to lift his side above 300.
Luke Bennett (2-31) and Riley Gow (2-86) took two wickets each for the Chooks.
In the final game of the round, Nolan's knock put California Gully on top of Marong at Malone Park.
The Cobras number three finished unbeaten on 108 off 205 balls in his side's score of 7-267.
Nolan was involved in a crucial partnership of 103 for the fourth wicket with Tas Fitzallen (52).
Mitch Van Poppel (2-33) was the most successful bowler in a Marong attack that gave little away.
