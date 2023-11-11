Bendigo Advertiser
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Four centuries made on good day for batting in EVCA

By Adam Bourke
November 12 2023 - 9:42am
Mandurang's Matthew Pask, left, and Spring Gully's Jesse Marciano, right, on their way to centuries in Saturday's round of EVCA action.
Centuries from Mandurang's Matthew Pask, United's Jayde Mullane, Spring Gully's Jesse Marciano and California Gully's Travis Nolan were the highlight of the opening day's play of round four of the Emu Valley Cricket Association.

