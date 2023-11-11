Premier League bowls battles go down to the wire

Two matches were decided by four shots and less in an enthralling round of Bendigo Premier League pennant bowls.
South Bendigo edged out Bendigo East by four shots in the opening match of the round on Friday night, while Moama held off a gallant Eaglehawk to win by two shots on Saturday.
While the Diggers and Steamers were made to work hard for the points, reigning premier thumped Kangaroo Flat 29 shots to extend its lead at the top of the table.
In the final game of the round, Golden Square did enough to defeat the winless Inglewood by 12 shots.
For the second time in four rounds Eaglehawk fell agonisingly short of toppling one of the best teams in the competition.
The Hawks lost to South Bendigo by four shots in round two and on Saturday they fell by two shots to the highly-rated Moama.
There was little between the teams all day, with the greatest margin across all four rinks just six shots.
That result went the way of eaglehawk's Lachlan Bowland, who defeated Moama's Kevin Brennan 23-17.
Bowland was Eaglehawk's only victor as Moama won the remaining three rinks in thrilling fashion.
Young gun Cameron Keenan pipped Kym Schumacher by one shot, Travis Kelly got the better of Simon Carter by three, while Kevin Anderson won a high-quality contest against Tony Ellis 20-16.
South Bendigo got the round started with a hard-fought win over home team Bendigo East.
One week after suffering a heavy loss against Moama, South skipper Liam Crapper bounced back in style with a match-high nine-shot win over James McGillivray.
South coach Brad Holland continued his great form to defeat Aaron Tomkins 22-16.
East won the other two rinks, with Marc Smith returning to form in a 21-14 win over Daryl Rowley and Paul Vlaeminck proved too good for Garri Conforti 22-18.
The result moved South Bendigo into third place on the ladder, while East is sixth with a 1-3 record.
Dale Jackson's big win over Lindsay Kelly was the catalyst for Golden Square's 77-69 win over a plucky Inglewood.
Inglewood won two of the four rinks, but Jackson's 25-11 thumping of Kelly proved decisive.
Thomas Lester defeated Geoff Wilson 20-16 to be Square's other winner for the day.
Inglewood's Robert Day upstaged Andrew Brown 20-19, while Ian Chamberlain outplayed Travis Berry 20-15.
Bendigo stamped its authority on the competition with a resounding win over Kangaroo Flat.
Ian Ross set the tone in his impressive 25-13 victory over Brad Marron, while Luke Hoskin gave Greg Podesta a bowls lesson in his 24-6 triumph.
Brayden Byrne got the job done against Barry Anset, while Kangaroo Flat's only winner was Mal McLean who outplayed Tim Arnold 23-16.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Bendigo East 78 lt South Bendigo 82. Marc Smith 21 d Daryl Rowley 14, Paul Vlaeminck 22 d Garri Conforti 18, James McGillivray 19 lt Liam Crapper 28, Aaron Tomkins 16 lt Brad Holland 22.
Golden Square 79 d Inglewood 67. Travis Berry 15 lt Ian Chamberlain 20, Andrew Brown 19 lt Robert Day 20, Dale Jackson 25 d Lindsay Kelly 11, Thomas Lester 20 d Geoff Wilson 16.
Eaglehawk 75 lt Moama 77. Tony Ellis 16 lt Kevin Anderson 20, Lachlan Bowland 23 d Kevin Brennan 17, Kym Schumacher 20 lt Cameron Keenan 21, Simon Carter 16 lt Travis Kelly 19.
Bendigo 87 d Kangaroo Flat 58. Ian Ross 25 d Brad Marron 13, Tim Arnold 16 lt Mal McLean 23, Brayden Byrne 22 d Barry Anset 16, Luke Hoskin 24 d Greg Podesta 6.
Ladder: Bendigo 66, Golden Square 47, South Bendigo 47, Kangaroo Flat 37, Moama 37, Bendigo East 26, Eaglehawk 20, Inglewood 8.
DIVISION ONE
Marong 85 d Strathfieldsaye 58, White Hills 83 d Bendigo East 82, Eaglehawk 63 lt North Bendigo 67, Kangaroo Flat 95 d Castlemaine 58.
Ladder: White Hills 49, Kangaroo Flat 48, Castlemaine 48, Marong 36, Bendigo East 36, North Bendigo 34, Strathfieldsaye 25, Eaglehawk 12.
DIVISION TWO
Golden Square 87 d Marong 70, Bendigo East 89 d South Bendigo 78, Strathfieldsaye 75 d Harcourt 74, Bendigo 86 d Kangaroo Flat 65.
Ladder: Golden Square 64, Strathfieldsaye 59, Bendigo East 48, Bendigo 40, Marong 25, Harcourt 25, South Bendigo 19, Kangaroo Flat 8.
DIVISION THREE
Castlemaine 96 d Golden Square 55, South Bendigo 89 d Serpentine 82, Heathcote 88 d Eaglehawk 69, Kangaroo Flat 81 dr Bendigo 81.
Ladder: Heathcote 64, Serpentine 40, Kangaroo Flat 40, Castlemaine 38, South Bendigo 33, Eaglehawk 26, Bendigo 25, Golden Square 22.
DIVISION FOUR
Marong 63 lt Woodbury 97, Calivil 77 d White Hills 73, Harcourt 87 d Bendigo 56, Dingee 70 lt Bendigo East 81.
Ladder: Dingee 50, Bendigo East 49, Calivil 46, Woodbury 39, White Hills 39, Marong 32, Harcourt 26, Bendigo 7.
DIVISION FIVE
Woodbury 84 d White Hills 73, South Bendigo 74 lt Kangaroo Flat 84, North bendigo 75 d Strathfieldsaye 63, Campbell's Creek 84 d Bridgewater 71.
Ladder: Kangaroo Flat 65, Strathfieldsaye 42, North Bendigo 42, Campbell's Creek 40, South Bendigo 36, Woodbury 33, Bridgewater 23, White Hills 7.
DIVISION SIX
Castlemaine 93 d Marong 43, Kangaroo Flat 52 lt Golden Square 54, Eaglehawk 64 d Heathcote 48, Inglewood 98 d Bendigo East 24.
Ladder: Castlemaine 60, Eaglehawk 46, Inglewood 44, Golden Square 33, Heathcote 30, Kangaroo Flat 23, Bendigo East 14, Marong 6.
DIVISION SEVEN
Harcourt Gold 37 lt South Bendigo 43, Kangaroo Flat 46 d Golden Square 27, Bendigo East 38 lt Harcourt Blue 46, Strathfieldsaye Blue 65 d Bridgewater 16, Strathfieldsaye Maroon 66 d Campbell's Creek 24.
Ladder: Strathfieldsaye Blue 52, Strathfieldsaye Maroon 44, Kangaroo Flat 40, Bendigo East 30, South Bendigo 26, Golden Square 26, Harcourt Gold 18, Campbell's Creek 18, Harcourt Blue 14, Bridgewater 12.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.