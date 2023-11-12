Waldron's ton lifts Suns to top spot, Goers on the move in BDCA

Strathdale-Maristians moved to the top of the first XI ladder after an eventful third round of the Bendigo District Cricket Association.
The Suns are the only undefeated team through three rounds after they proved too good for Bendigo United and Sandhurst suffered its first loss of the year to White Hills.
At the other end of the table, Eaglehawk, Golden Square and Huntly North remain winless.
Bendigo's two best batters led the Goers to victory over Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park.
Skipper James Ryan (68 off 101 balls) and Kyle Humphrys (51 off 83 balls) both posted half-centuries as the Goers ran down Eaglehawk's score of 173.
A late batting collapse of 7-17 saw Bendigo slide from 3-169 to all out 186 and the final scores looked closer than they should have been.
Young Eaglehawk leg-spinner Fletcher Good (5-33) did the damage late in the game claiming his maiden first XI five-wicket haul.
While the concluding stages of the match didn't please the Bendigo skipper, he was pleased to claim the six points against a rival that has the capabilities to push for a finals berth.
"We tried to move the game along because sometimes those smaller totals can be tricky to run down,'' Ryan said.
"The plan was to get them as quickly as we could.
"Humper (Humphrys) did his job. He came out and batted aggressively and changed the momentum of the game. He's in pretty good nick at the moment."
The Goers are just outside of the top four with a 2-1 record, while the Hawks are winless.
"We're pretty happy with the 2-1 start,'' Ryan said.
"We've played some pretty good cricket and we're executing our plans well.
"That's all I can ask as captain."
Strathfieldsaye's bowlers put the clamps on Golden Square at Wade Street.
Defending a moderate total of 192, the Jets dismissed the Bulldogs for 117 on a pitch that tested the patience of batters and bowlers.
"It was a tough grind, but it was a good win,'' Strathfieldsaye skipper Ben Devanny said.
"It was a low and slow wicket that was hard to score on.
"We had a plan of where we wanted to bowl on that wicket and I can barely remember a cut shot or pull shot that they played.
"We bowled stump-to-stump and made it very hard for them to score. Every bowler who came on did a good job for us."
Of the 71.3 overs the Jets bowled, 27 of them were maidens.
Opening bowler Chathura Damith set the tone for the Jets with the early wicket of Scott Johnson (5) and finished with the brilliant figures of 4-21 off 15 overs.
Left-arm spinner Savith Priyan (4-42 off 23.4 overs) continued his great start to the summer, while Devanny (1-12 off 13 overs) claimed the prized scalp of opposition skipper Liam Smith for five.
Jack Keating (32 off 95 balls) and Tom McKinley (30 not out off 133 balls) dug in for the Bulldogs, but they had little support.
The result left Golden Square winless through three rounds, while the Jets are one of five teams with a 2-1 record.
An unbeaten century from Grant Waldron led Strathdale-Maristians to a comfortable win over Bendigo United at Harry Trott Oval.
After a golden duck and 18 in the first two rounds, Waldron regained form with a well-compiled 100 not out off 196 balls.
Chasing 199 for victory, the Suns reached 4-234 in the 62nd over before stumps were drawn when Waldron reached his century.
"No-one would have been harder on Waldo than himself after the first couple of games,'' Suns' skipper Cam Taylor said of Waldron.
"You could tell he was keen to get a score and he really put a price on his wicket."
The Suns were under pressure early after the loss of openers Taylor (9) and Daniel Clohesy (14).
From 2-23, Waldron and James Barri steadied the ship before Barri was caught behind for 26 off the bowling of Wil Pinniger.
Jack Neylon got himself set and then went on the attack and raced to 52 off 56 balls.
His entertaining innings was cut short by a spectacular outfield catch from Darcy Mills.
Running at full pace, Mills held on to a one-handed catch just inside the boundary to end the Neylon-Waldron partnership at 82.
James Vlaeminck (27 not out) enjoyed some valuable time in the middle in an unbroken 83-run stand with Waldron.
White Hills made it two wins on the trot when it thumped Sandhurst at Scott Street.
After making 9-347 on day one, the Demons bowled out the Dragons for just 155 on day two.
Sandhurst made a slow start to the big chase and the innings never really gathered any momentum.
Openers Ben Leed (39 off 95 balls) and Tom Starr (22 off 100 balls) added 62 in slow time for the first wicket.
The rest of the top order offered little resistance as the Dragons slipped from 0-62 to 6-97.
White Hills' English import Max Shepherd was outstanding with the ball.
The left-arm spinner had the impressive figures of 18 overs, 13 maidens, 2-11.
Rhys Irwin (3-39) claimed three late wickets, while Nick Wharton (2-39) and Riley Fitzpatrick (2-18) bowled well.
Taylor Beard (26 off 50 balls) was the only other Sandhurst batter to challenge the Demons' attack.
Reigning premier Kangaroo Flat overcame some nervous moments to defeat Huntly North by 67 runs.
Chasing 207 for victory, the Power were on track for an upset victory when they moved to 3-112.
The game changed when Luke Stagg (2-19) found the edge of Shane Gilchrist's bat.
Gilchrist made 50 off 74 balls, but once he departed the Power's chase stalled.
The home side lost 7-27 to be all out for 139.
Dylan Klemm (4-56) was the most successful bowler for the Roos, while Stagg, Brent Hamblin (2-29) and Adam Burns (2-23) claimed two wickets each.
Sandun Rathnatunga (36) was the last player out for the Power.
