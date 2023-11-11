Bendigo Advertiser
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Breast cancer fundraiser: Bendigo welcomes MCG to SCG walker

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
November 12 2023 - 5:00am
Passionate McGrath Foundation supporter Prabodh Malhotra visited Bendigo on Friday, partway through his journey from the MCG to the SCG. Picture by Jonathon Magrath
A Victorian man who has made it his mission to raise awareness and money for the McGrath Foundation stopped in at Bendigo on Friday, November 10, part way though his massive journey walking from the MCG to the SCG.

