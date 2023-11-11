Breast cancer fundraiser: Bendigo welcomes MCG to SCG walker

A Victorian man who has made it his mission to raise awareness and money for the McGrath Foundation stopped in at Bendigo on Friday, November 10, part way though his massive journey walking from the MCG to the SCG.
Prabodh Malhotra, a 72-year-old man from Boronia, Melbourne, is making the 1000-kilometre trek for the second year in a row.
His 66-day journey would take him to the Sydney Cricket Ground for day one of the Pink Test cricket match between Australia and Pakistan on January 3.
Dr Malhotra said he was inspired to support the McGrath Foundation after witnessing first-hand the importance of breast care nurses when his sister was diagnosed about six years ago.
"I was looking for a good opportunity to help out a good charity where their money is not wasted," he said.
"There are 20,000 women in Australia that are diagnosed every year with breast cancer.
"If my walk could lead to change for the better the life of one single person, it's worth it. If somebody gets inspired from my work, it's a bonus."
Dr Malhotra's walk would take him through regional towns such as Echuca, Deniliquin and Goulburn, before he would make his way through New South Wales.
He said he hoped to raise $100,000 for the McGrath Foundation during his 66-day walk.
Foundation ambassador and director Tracy Bevan said his journey was "incredible".
"Prabodh's journey is not only a gesture of solidarity but is also a powerful call to action to support those affected by breast cancer," she said.
"Generous support from an everyday Australian like Prabodh is always special, but the fact he's chosen to do something so extraordinary is truly incredible.
"Prabodh's fundraising generosity will help us get closer to our goal of ensuring no one misses out on the care of a breast care nurse and we couldn't be more grateful."
