Two taken to hospital as fire breaks out at North Bendigo townhouse

Fire crews have successfully battled a house fire which destroyed a garage at Ryan Street, North Bendigo on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the incident at about 1pm and arrived to find a townhouse's garage "fully involved in fire".
Two occupants of the house were taken to hospital and treated for minor smoke inhalation, according to Fire Rescue Victoria senior station officer Rick O'Callaghan.
"[The fire] extended through to the rear of the townhouse as well, it's extensively damaged internally the house, including a lot of smoke going through the undamaged area," officer O'Callaghan said.
"The garage out the back is completely destroyed and structurally unsound at the moment."
Fire Rescue Victoria Station 73 appliances extinguished the blaze, supported by Golden Square CFA.
Six firefighters in breathing apparatuses and three hose lines were utilised to contain the fire to the one townhouse.
Officer O'Callaghan said the fire was contained within about half an hour.
The fire was not being treated as suspicious although the cause was under investigation.
