Gallery: Bendigo pauses for Remembrance Day to honour the fallen

Hundreds gathered at the Bendigo Soldiers' Memorial Institute to pay respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The Bendigo RSL sub-branch Remembrance Day commemorative service was well attended on a sunny morning on Saturday, November 11.
This year marks 105 years since the end of World War I, with Bendigo residents observing a minute silence to reflect on the more than 100,000 Australians who have died in conflict.
Anglican Diocese of Bendigo bishop Matt Brain led the prayer of remembrance, with Catherine McAuley College representatives Jack McMahon and Jayde Jeffery-Herbet reciting the Remembrance Requiem and In Flanders Field poem respectively.
A hush fell over the crowd as organisations and individuals laid wreaths at the cenotaph.
Margaret Brown was assisted by her son-in-law Anthony Pallant as she honoured her first husband Doug Brown, who served as a "tunnel rat" in the Vietnam War.
"He was just a beautiful man and his whole heart and soul was the army," Ms Brown said.
