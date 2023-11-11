Shooting woes strike Bendigo Spirit in narrow loss to Sydney

A poor shooting performance cost the Bendigo Spirit dearly in Friday night's WNBL clash with the Sydney Flames in Mildura.
The Spirit went down to the Flames 68-62 to slip to a 0-2 record through two rounds.
The Spirit's control of the ball and defence improved significantly from the round one loss to Townsville, but their inability to put the ball in the basket was the difference between winning and losing.
The Spirit shot the ball at just 33.3 per cent from the field, including 8-27 from behind the three-point arc.
They won the rebounds count 44-40 and had one less turnover than the Flames (12-13), but they didn't finish off their good work against a well-drilled Flames' defence.
After scoring only 20 points in the first half, the Spirit did well to get back into the game.
Twice in the final quarter they pulled within one point of the Flames and looked capable of pinching victory, but it was the Flames who executed better offensively down the stretch.
Mehryn Kraker, who fouled out late in the game, led the Spirit in scoring with 14 points, but she was a wayward 4-19 from the field.
Kraker also had seven rebounds and four assists.
Alex Wilson chipped in with 13 points, three rebounds and four assists, and frontcourt duo Alicia Froling and Ruth Davis had 11 and 10 points respectively.
Davis and Froling did a good defensive job on Sydney star Cayla George.
The reigning WNBL MVP was held scoreless in the first half and she finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.
While the Spirit have a 0-2 record, the signs are there that they have the ingredients to be more than just competitive this season.
Arguably the most important ingredient to their success - skipper Kelsey Griffin - will make a welcome return to the side for next weekend's round three road games against Perth and Melbourne Boomers.
Griffin missed the opening two rounds because of a hamstring complaint.
