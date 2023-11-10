Bendigo Kangan Institute to cut 15 jobs from Bendigo campus

At least 15 full-time staff have been told their roles will no longer be required at Bendigo Kangan Institute's Bendigo campus.
A total of 70 positions will go across the state, according to Bendigo Kangan Institute acting chief executive Janelle Arena, with the others at campuses including Castlemaine, Echuca and Docklands.
The Bendigo Advertiser understands staff were informed on Wednesday, November 8 of an organisational restructure.
Bendigo Kangan Institute, a vocational education and training provider, was formed in 2014 following a merger between Bendigo TAFE and Kangan Institute.
Ms Arena said the institute had created a "nimble and more responsive structure' that would "ensure BKI can meet student, employee and industry demands and expectations".
She said they had gone through a "significant transformation since 2020" and settled on a new structure with staff this week.
"We have been engaging with BKI employees across our nine BKI campuses, located in Bendigo, Broadmeadows, Castlemaine, Cremorne, Docklands, Echuca, and Essendon since June 2023," she said.
"This has included forums, workshops, meetings and most recently a formal consultation process was undertaken to seek employee feedback on the proposed structure realignment."
She said new roles had been created and "ultimate impacts" wouldn't be known until next year.
"At this stage, about 70 full time equivalent roles have been identified as no longer required across all campuses, of that number approximately 15 are based in Bendigo," she said.
"We acknowledge the contribution made by employees performing in roles that are no longer required in the new structure and will ensure they are recognised and supported."
Minister for Skills and TAFE, Gayle Tierney, said her thoughts were with all staff members affected by the changes
"We'll ensure they are given the support they need during this challenging time," she said.
The Australian Education Union was contacted for comment but did not respond before deadline.
