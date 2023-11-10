Bendigo Advertiser
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Bendigo Kangan Institute to cut 15 jobs from Bendigo campus

Jonathon Magrath
Jonathon Magrath
Updated November 11 2023 - 10:14am, first published 6:00am
Fifteen staff at Bendigo TAFE have been made redundant. Picture by Darren Howe
At least 15 full-time staff have been told their roles will no longer be required at Bendigo Kangan Institute's Bendigo campus.

