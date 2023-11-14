Help to make a difference during National Recycling Week Advertising Feature

The theme for National Recycling Week's 2023 is 'What Goes Around, Comes Around', and it is easy for you to get involved. Picture Shutterstock

Sustainable living and limiting the negative impacts on our surrounding environment have never been more important, and recycling plays a major part in helping to make a difference.

National Recycling Week runs from Monday, November 13 to Sunday, November 19, and there is a wide range of ways that you can get involved this year.

Established by Planet Ark in 1996, the week focuses on the waste hierarchy of reduce, reuse and recycle to minimise strain on Earth's finite resources.

Last year, Planet Ark research revealed that Australian households send almost two and a half million tonnes of unnecessary waste to landfill. An estimated 441,000 tonnes of all household material sent to landfill is recyclable packaging, while a massive two million tonnes of organic material sent could be composted.

Planet Ark CEO Rebecca Gilling said these were huge numbers considering they only covered households and schools, businesses, and other facilities would contribute even more to the issue.

"This year Planet Ark is asking Australians to pause and think about what they are currently sending to landfill and ask whether it is waste after all," she said.

"We have come a long way since National Recycling Week was established in 1996, but there is still more we could be doing to ensure valuable resources don't end up wasted in landfill, especially when it comes to food waste and recycling our packaging."

National Recycling Week's theme for 2023 is 'What Goes Around, Comes Around', with schools, community groups, and local governments hosting a huge selection of events and activities for individuals to get recycling.

A popular program that has seen various versions introduced across several regions is the 'Waste 2 Art' program. The initiative involves individuals and local artists, school children, and community groups following a theme each year as they turn household waste, rubbish, and disposables into works of art that can be displayed.

Fiona Howle, arts educator and ambassador for 'Waste 2 Art' in the Central West said the initiative was a great way to get people to look at recycling differently, rather than simply putting things in their council recycling bins.

"Waste 2 Art is an excellent opportunity to showcase your ideas into the community, and whether you're a beginner or a professional artist, anyone can join in and show the world what they can do," she said.

"I'm into upcycling, which is what happens when you take something that had a purpose and turn it into something new using your imagination, your tools and your materials."

Recycling can start to make a difference in the amount of waste we generate, but there are other ways to encourage recycling and upcycling.

Many companies now use recycling to lower their operating costs and to be more environmentally friendly and sustainable, especially when it comes to soft plastics and metal.

Some businesses take it a step further and focus on recycled materials, such as Zero Plastics Australia, which makes a wide range of products, including jewellery, stationery, toys, storage options, and more - all from recycled plastic.