Bendigo Advertiser
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/Community/Bendigo Community
Our People

Shrapnel landed in Barry's hand in Vietnam, it's not the only scar

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated November 12 2023 - 7:00pm, first published 11:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barry Mannix is a Vietnam War veteran reflecting on the importance of remembering. Picture by Darren Howe
Barry Mannix is a Vietnam War veteran reflecting on the importance of remembering. Picture by Darren Howe

Barry Mannix survived a blast in Vietnam, while Paul Penno OAM was recently at a graveside service commemorating a Bendigo boy killed in action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.