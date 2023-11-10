This Remembrance Day, pause for a 'world not at peace with itself'

People are being asked to pause this Remembrance Day to respect the fallen in "world that is not at peace with itself".
Australia will fall silent at 11am on Saturday, November 11, to honour every armed force member who has lost their life in the line of duty.
Remembrance Day marks the end of World War I in 1919, a conflict in which 60,000 Australian soldiers, sailors and aviators died.
It has evolved to become a time to pay respects to soldiers who have died in any global conflict.
In Bendigo, two commemorative services are set to take place, one from 10.30am at the Bendigo Soldiers' Memorial Institute at Pall Mall, and one from 10.45am at Eaglehawk's Brassey Square, corner of Peg Leg Road and Sailors Gully Road.
Local serving member of the Australian Army, Amy Murtagh will deliver a speech at the Bendigo service.
She said it was a time to reflect and remember those who have fallen.
"I'm trying to put those that are listening in the shoes of anyone who's lost someone through their service and just to inspire us to take inspiration from those that gave everything," she said.
RSL Bendigo sub-branch president Glenn Ludeman said he encouraged Bendigo residents to take the time to pay their respects to the 103,021 people who have died in defence operations.
"For all of our war dead, for all those who have served on operations and paid the supreme sacrifice, we'll pause for a minute to reflect on their service and their dreams and aspirations that are no longer," he said.
"We move forward from that, fulfill our obligations as citizens, as service personnel, and uphold the legacy that it wasn't lost in futility and the peace and prosperity can be across this great nation because of what they've done."
Mr Ludeman said global conflicts including the Russo-Ukrainian War and Israel-Gaza conflict were signs we should not take what we have for granted.
"That's a peace inside our country that's fought for," he said.
"What's happening overseas, we closely monitor that and feed that into a process of what's required with our training to do next.
"It's a reminder that the world is not at peace with itself.
"The world is troubled, but as Australians, we banded together with our other nations that we have a lot in common with and look after each other, watch out for each other and react if and as we need to."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.