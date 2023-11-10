Driver with decades-long drug habit tells court of struggle to keep kids

A man facing drug driving and driving on a suspended licence charges told Bendigo Magistrates' Court he had "just had my kids taken off me" and was "needing help".
The man, who appeared on November 9, said he was struggling with a range of serious problems, including the removal of his children.
"I'm going through a lot of stress, your Honour. I just had my kids taken off me yesterday," he told Magistrate Russell Kelly.
"I'm in the bush with my three kids and my partner.
"I'm literally going mad. I'm needing help."
Police had stopped the 35-year-old in High Street, Golden Square on the evening of July 9 this year and oral fluid tests revealed he was affected by cannabis.
At the time he gave the reason for his offending as "stupidity".
His car was impounded for a period of 30 days.
The accused, who pleaded guilty to both unlicensed and drug driving, told the court he had lost his licence due to demerit points, including some mistakenly attributed to him when someone else was driving his ex-partner's car.
"I just copped it on the chin," he said.
Getting his vehicle back had cost him $1800.
As for the cannabis, he had been using the drug for decades, he said.
"I've been smoking cones since I was eight or nine years old. I've got a big problem," he told the court.
He also said he was "an angry person" and was seeking help but didn't want to be medicated.
In addition, he was having problems with Centrelink, which "[didn't] want to pay" him, he said.
"You're trying hard, I can see it," Magistrate Kelly told the man, urging him to engage with mental health services.
The offender was fined $200 with a mandatory six-month loss of licence.
He said he would return to court for the matter of his children's custody in December.
