Pollens. Bah. Humbug. They need to go away

Pollens. They aren't my favourite things at the moment.
I am one of the many suffering from the longer grass pollen season. But I know I'm not the only one.
It seems like every second person is suffering.
A family member had somebody ask if she was OK because her eyes were so red. Another friend said they had spent the day weeping.
Others not usually susceptible to the hay fever season have been puzzled at the lethargy and cold-like symptoms they have found themselves battling.
COVID? No. Hayfever. Yes.
An antihistamine later and all was, if not right with the world, at least less sneezy and itchy.
The thunderstorms that rolled through Bendigo this week brought an added layer of misery for many. Epidemic thunderstorm asthma.
At least 15 people presented at Bendigo Health with breathing issues, part of the hundreds across the state that found themselves in trouble as pollens combined with weather.
It eased a little as the week ended, just in time for a hot, late spring spell.
I may be out in shorts, but I'll also be masked up to keep the nasties at bay.
Juanita Greville, Editor
