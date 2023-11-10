Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Can you dig deep for toy drive bringing a little Christmas cheer?

JD
By Jenny Denton
November 10 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Uniting Kangaroo Flat coordinator Max Blume tosses a toy drive basketball. Picture by Darren Howe
Uniting Kangaroo Flat coordinator Max Blume tosses a toy drive basketball. Picture by Darren Howe

The requests for presents are already trickling in, Max Blume says, and his team is ready to go.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.