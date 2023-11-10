Can you dig deep for toy drive bringing a little Christmas cheer?

The requests for presents are already trickling in, Max Blume says, and his team is ready to go.
Kangaroo Flat Uniting's long-running Christmas Drive was officially launched on Friday, November 10, by key partner Lisa Chesters MP, with a donation of a car-full of bounty.
"This is my donation here to kickstart the drive this year to encourage others across Bendigo to donate toys," she said.
"We know that times are tough and parents and grandparents will be struggling to buy their little ones a toy.
"It is about sharing, it is about giving and it is about joy and making sure that no child goes without this Christmas."
It was Ms Chesters' eighth year partnering with Mr Blume on the initiative, which the member for Bendigo said was getting bigger every year.
Businesses, offices and even schools were choosing to donate presents to Uniting rather than give them to each other.
"That just demonstrates the generosity that we have in our town, and that's what Christmas is about," she said.
The drive also helped people out with Christmas food, Mr Blume said, "to make sure that the whole family benefits".
His organisation, which provides emergency funds and advice as well as food, had been seeing six new people a week, bringing the total of Bendigo clients to around 100 a week.
"And we're getting a lot of older people...which is sad really," he said.
"But the way rent is [and] housing, that causes a lot of problems."
So far the organisation has been keeping up with demand.
"We've been very fortunate. We've used Foodbank in Melbourne and Foodshare in Bendigo, and both have been very kind to us," he said.
"And what we can't get I'll go and buy."
Donations of new, unwrapped presents for children aged 0 to 16 and non-perishable speciality Christmas food can be dropped at Y Service Club, 10 Lockwood Road, Kangaroo Flat between 9am and 2.30pm on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Another toy drive, run by community based family support group Sunshine Bendigo, is also seeking donations of unwrapped, new toys for children.
These can be dropped at 6 Nolan St, East Bendigo on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10am until 3pm until December 5.
Ms Chesters encouraged people "to support all the toy drives that we have" in Bendigo.
