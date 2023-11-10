Firefighters battle to save Huntly house after shed goes up in flames

Firefighters had to pull the ceiling out of a Huntly house to stop the spread of a blaze that started in a shed.
The cause of the fire, which fully engulfed the shed and part of the Station Street house is under investigation.
Fire crews stopped the blaze, believed to have started in the shed, from spreading further into the ceiling of the near by house when they arrived around 2pm.
"[In the shed] there was a trenching machine that was burning fairly fiercely," Huntly CFA Firefighter Trevor Roche said.
"We were able to knock that down, but it had actually extended up into the ceiling of the house.
"So we had to pull the ceiling out to stop the spread which we were able to do very successfully."
Mr Roche said firefighters wore breathing apparatus and oxygen tanks to gain access to the burning shed and ceiling.
"From what I can understand there is minor damage to the rafters and the ceiling," he said.
"Fortunately, our timely arrival means that we're able to prevent any further spread."
The house was unoccupied as the owners were on holiday in Northern Queensland.
Relatives of the owners arrived soon after emergency personnel, Mr Roche said.
"We have had some conversations with them about what may have caused it, but at this stage it is still unknown," he said.
Holidaymakers should take special care when leaving their house to go on vacation, Mr Roche said.
"If you are not here and if anything goes wrong, then the fire is going to get a good hold on the property before other people notice it," he said.
"Isolate your electricity, isolate your gas, and try and minimize any causes."
A fire investigator is set to assess the incident.
CFA crews from Huntly, Golden Square, and Eaglehawk attended the fire as well as Bendigo Fire Rescue Victoria crews. Police were also on scene.
Earlier: Firefighters are working to control a house fire in Huntly.
It is understood the blaze started at about 1.50pm, on Friday, November 10 at a property at Station Street and Henbury Street.
Smoke was visible from the Midland Highway and firefighters appeared to be hosing the rear of the shed.
It appeared the fire had affected a caravan at the property. No one appeared to be injured and the house was unoccupied at the time.
Police were directing traffic and Station Street northbound was closed off.
According to the Vic Emergency app, at least eight emergency vehicles were responding to the incident.
MORE TO COME
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.