Last orders for Epsom Fish and Chips after rent, cost hikes hit

A popular fish and chip shop is set to shut its doors after a decade of frying up a storm.
Epsom Fish and Chips owners Steven and Kathy Wang said rising costs, including rent, meant they had to call last orders for December 3.
The outlet in the Epsom Village has built up a loyal customer base during that time.
"We know everyone's name and face and without them speaking .... we know their order," Ms Wang said.
The couple took over the fish and chip shop a decade ago as their first business.
The Epsom-Huntly corridor has boomed in that time. Recent additions to the retail landscape at the village include a Carl's Jr, Dominos and Dan Murphy's with a KFC due to open soon.
The Epsom Milkbar, owned by Bendigo couple David Dei and Ya Ling Ca, has recorded a 20 per cent drop in trade since Carl's Jr opened more than three weeks ago.
Closing the doors for the final time would come with mixed emotions, Ms Wang said.
"One side is kind of emotional, but in some ways closing the shop will give us more freedom," she said.
Ms Wang said their business paid around five per cent in contributions to centre facilities including security and cleaning, and the amount had increased each year.
"We only contribute five per cent, but it is already a big bill for a small business," she said.
Rents were also due to increase, with the lease on their outlet due for renewal.
Epsom Village spokesperson, Michael Spektor said they were actively trying to lease five remaining hospitality spaces at Epsom Village to Bendigo operators
"That is specifically who we are working with to get in there," he said.
"Epsom Village has always been a local favorite shopping center, and we intend for it to stay that way for the next generation."
