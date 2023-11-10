Bendigo blog: Fires in Huntly, Kerang and Rochester

Welcome to the Bendigo Advertiser's blog for Friday, November 10.
It's been another big week across Greater Bendigo and beyond and we're bringing you daily updates and community news in one place.
It is still hot in Bendigo with the mercury expected to hit a top of 33 degrees today. Pack your sunscreen, and get to one of Bendigo's pools.
This morning's top stories: A council plan nine years in the making could see the Rosalind Park precinct transformed, with a focus on open green spaces in Bendigo's CBD. A five-day statewide road policing blitz, saw police targeting high-risk driving behaviour across Bendigo November 4 to 7, see the results here. And a woman has pleaded guilty to launching "a stalking campaign" against her childhood friend, former partner and a third person in a Bendigo court.
With that, check out our blog below.
