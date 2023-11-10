Sheahan on centre stage in Canadian Football League

Former Strathfieldsaye Storm footballer Jamieson Sheahan is one win away from playing in the biggest game in Canadian football.
Sheahan is the punter for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Canadian Football League - which is widely regarded as the second-best league in the world behind the National Football League in the United States.
Sheahan's Blue Bombers host the British Columbia Lions in the CFL west division final on Sunday morning (AEDT).
The winner of that match advances to the Grey Cup - the CFL's equivalent of the Super Bowl.
A sellout crowd of more than 32,000 fans is expected to pack Winnipeg's home stadium for the division final.
"It's all business as usual for me," Sheahan told the Winnipeg Sun this week.
"I've played in other play-offs before. It just happens to be my first CFL one. I had a good year and am not going to try and do anything different at all. Just flip the field for my team when I can."
Sheahan played in front of some huge crowds in his college football career with the University of California, Berkeley.
After graduating from Cal Berkeley, Sheahan missed selection in the NFL draft, but was snapped up by the Blue Bombers in the first round of the CFL draft.
The 26-year-old's rookie season in the CFL has been impressive.
Leading into the division final he averaged 46.3 yards per punt this season, including a longest punt of 73 yards.
The Blues Bombers won 14 of their 18 games, including a 34-26 overtime win over the BC Lions last month.
Toronto and Montreal clash in the eastern division final and the winner advances to the Grey Cup.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers have won the Grey Cup 12 times - the third-most in CFL history. They last won the trophy in 2021.
