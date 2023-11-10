Big test awaits Cowboys at home against Tigers in EVCA | TEAMS

1.30pm Saturday at Longlea.
Axe Creek (5th, 1-1) - the Cowboys are coming off a last-start win over Sedgwick by 86 runs before having the bye last round.
The duo of Manish Negi and skipper Ash Dixon both in good form with the ball, with the pair combining for nine wickets between them against the Rams, but a big test awaits against the powerful Tigers' batting line-up.
United (4th, 2-1) - the Tigers haven't lost to Axe Creek since the 2012-13 season and head into this clash coming off a 35-run win over Sedgwick last round.
All-rounder Mac Whittle is leading the way in the Addy's EVCA MVP rankings with 323 points, with the opening batsman having started the season with scores of 46, 50 and 72 with the bat.
Last time - United 363 def Axe Creek 165.
Tip - United.
TEAMS:
AXE CREEK: Joel Bish, Connor Bulger, Martin Cox, Ashley Dixon (c), Daniel Dixon, Blake Hodgskiss, Manish Singh Negi, Nicholas Ryan, Parminder Singh, Ranjit Singh, Zaus Wade.
UNITED: Tom Calvert, Dylan Bailie, Mitch Blackman, Fraser Gentry, Joseph Hartney, Thomas Hobson, Tyler James, Ashley Mayo, Jayde Mullane, Luke Price, Harry Whittle, Mackenzie Whittle.
1.30pm Saturday at Club Court.
Sedgwick (8th, 0-2) - tough start to the season for the Rams with a pair of losses to United (35 runs) and Axe Creek (86 runs).
Have lost the toss and been sent in both times, so will be hoping for a change of luck on Saturday with the chance to bat first, get runs on the board and put the pressure on the Rangas.
Mandurang (3rd, 2-1) - one of the best-performed sides with the ball over the first three rounds has helped the Rangas to a 2-1 start to their campaign.
The trio of skipper Beau Clements (8), James Pietromonaco (6) and James Bailey (5) already have 19 wickets between them, while opener Linton Colcough is in good touch coming off a knock of 82 last round.
Last time - Sedgwick 7-280 & 3-67 def Mandurang 167.
Tip - Mandurang.
TEAMS:
SEDGWICK: Hunter Austin, Lucas Baldwin, Neil Bowe, James Dempsey, Dustin Elliott, Alan Friswell, Bailey Ilsley, Jack Milligan, Alec Robson, Jackson Stagg, Greg Thomas, Jordan Ilsley (c).
MANDURANG: Brannon Stanford, Dylan Achison, James Bailey, Phillip Berry, Linton Colclough, Corey Dickins, Jeremy Hancock, Justin Laird, Mathew Pask, James Pietromonaco, Joel Renton-Keen, Beau Roy-Clements (c).
1.30pm Saturday at Marong.
Marong (2nd, 2-0) - it has been more than 15 years since the Panthers won their first two games of the season, but they have got that monkey off their back.
The Panthers have beaten Axe Creek and West Bendigo in their first two games to bank two important early wins.
The Panthers are the No.1 ranked side with the bat, while with the ball have both Amarpreet Singh (first innings) and Reuben Cameron (second) having taken five-wicket bags last round against the Redbacks.
California Gully (6th, 1-2) - Damian Cupido is well known for his former career as an AFL player with Essendon and Brisbane across 53 games, but he's also showing himself to be a talent wielding the willow.
The new Cobras' keeper-batsman is coming off back-to-back scores of 66 (v Spring Gully) and 70 (v Mandurang) in his past two hits, while he has also taken four catches behind the stumps.
Big game for the Cobras to either square their ledger at 2-2 or be left chasing their tail at 1-3.
Last time - Marong 215 def California Gully 63 & 3-33.
Tip - California Gully.
TEAMS:
MARONG: Brennan Walters, Duane Anderson, Ashley Bayliss, David Blume, Reuben Cameron, James Falvey, Andrew Gladstone (c), Ryan Murphy, Brodie Pearce, Amarpreet Singh, Mitch Van Poppel, Thomas Wilson.
CALIFORNIA GULLY: Damian Cupido, Tasman Fitzallen, Marcus Mckern, Travis Nolan, Kai O'Hehir, Bradley Olson, Thomas Staniforth, Jakk Trenfield, Jesse Trenfield, Brad Webster, Aidan White.
1.30pm Saturday at JG Edwards Oval.
Emu Creek (7th, 1-1) - solid start to the season with the bat for opener Luke Bennett with consecutive scores of 90 and 54, while with the ball the duo of Riley Gow (8) and Simon Marwood (7) have combined for 15 of the Emus' 20 wickets so far.
Spring Gully (1st, 2-0) - the reigning premiers have got their defence off to a positive start with a pair of wins over California Gully and West Bendigo.
Cracked scores of 274 (v California Gully) and 5-269 (v West Bendigo) and scoring at a good clop of 4.24 runs per over.
Haven't lost to the Emus since 2019-20.
Last time - Spring Gully 9-258 def Emu Creek 241 (semi final).
Tip - Spring Gully.
TEAMS:
EMU CREEK: not supplied.
SPRING GULLY: Ben Daley, Miller Armstrong, Lachlan Brook, Jake Donegan, James Fox, Jesse Marciano, Shaun O'Shea (c), Beauden Rinaldi, Nick Skeen (c), Rhys Webb, Noah Willits.
