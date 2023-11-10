Taylor Swift fans camp out in Bendigo hunt for extra Eras tickets

"Swifties" have slept overnight on Bendigo streets to secure newly released tickets to the singer's 2024 Eras tour concerts.
At 4pm on Friday, October 10 extra, much-sought-after tickets for Taylor Swift' show in Melbourne go on sale.
Fittingly, 15-year-old Taylor Prokop from Blackburn in Melbourne's east was first in an around 40 strong line at City Central Newsagency on Lyttleton Terrace, having set up camp around 6pm on Thursday, November 9.
"We got some [tickets] for Sydney, which is kind of our back up plan, but we are waiting for Melbourne," Ms Prokop said.
Extra tickets to Taylor Swift's Melbourne and Sydney shows, went on sale on Friday, with Ticketek also announcing a date for the resale of tickets.
New tickets for the Sydney shows went on sale at 10am Friday.
Ms Prokop's mother Alisa said they had camped out and sent an absentee letter into her 15-year-old daughter's high school.
"Mother of the year award here," Alisa said.
The pair said they travelled to Bendigo because of the limited Ticketek outlets in Melbourne, and had packed the essentials for their long wait.
"Water, sunscreen, entertainment," Mr Prokop said.
"And make friends with the other people in the line, they will help you out."
Rebecca McDonnell from Bendigo and Tilly Abikhair from Geelong joined the line around 3am on Friday morning.
Ms McDonnell also has tickets to the Sydney shows, which she was planning to resell if she got Melbourne tickets.
"I'm not gonna go to two because it's not really fair," she said.
Ms Abikhair was waiting in line in place of her mum, who was at work, in a bid to make the concert a family affair.
"There is around eight cousins and parents who want to go [to the concert]," she said.
"We got four tickets in the first round, so we are all trying to get more tickets."
Four million fans reportedly tried to buy tickets to Swift's Australian concerts in the original allocation.
The four Sydney stadium shows sold out in two hours on June 30, while her Melbourne shows sold out in the same amount of time.
