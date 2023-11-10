Meteoric rise continues for Bendigo's Emily Everist at Hawthorn

Former Bendigo Pioneer Emily Everist continued her stunning football trajectory throughout the 2023 AFLW season.
Everist - who grew up in Bendigo - played soccer for most of her junior sporting career before a chance meeting with Pioneers coach Danny O'Bree sent her down the path of footy.
Now, only just over 18 months from her first game of footy at any level, she is one of Hawthorn's first-choice wings on its AFLW side.
The 2023 campaign was Everist's second season for the Hawks, and she found continuity.
After missing out on selection for round one, the hard runner played the remaining nine games of the season.
Having moved down to Melbourne in April with her parents, Everist told the Bendigo Advertiser she could fully focus on her footy this season, and it proved fruitful.
"It was a big step up from last year when I was travelling from Bendigo and doing year 12, which made footy pretty hard to manage," Everist said.
"But this season, I could put 100 per cent into it, which got me a few more games.
"I played on the wing, which I liked and was great from a development point of view because I learnt a lot.
"It suits my running ability, which is my weapon, so it's the position I'd like to continue playing in, but I enjoy the backline as well, which is where I played beforehand."
Everist averaged 8.3 disposals, 4.3 tackles and 1.7 marks per game during the 2023 season.
Her best performance came in round three against Fremantle when she collected 13 possessions.
Everist said her rapid development in her short time in the AFLW can be attributed to the Hawks coaching staff and on-field lessons.
"I learnt a lot this year matching up on some good players like Amy McDonald (Geelong) and Eliza McNamara (Melbourne), which I took some lessons from to help my own game," she said.
"But I think my development is a major reflection on everyone around me and the club's environment.
"Keegan Brooksby, David Mackay and obviously Bec Goddard (senior coach) have been so hopeful with the extra hours they've spent with me going over vision and doing extra skills."
In only their second season in the AFLW, the Hawks are still building its foundations.
They finished with a 3-7 record to sit 14th on the ladder at the conclusion of the season.
While the win-loss column might not reflect it, Everist believes the Hawks took some significant steps forward.
"I feel we've grown a lot as a unit, and we played a lot of hard teams, which is what you want to do to get better," Everist said.
"We'll continue to improve, and our new recruits, Emily Bates and Greta Bodey have been incredible for the team."
Everist's keenness to enhance her abilities has seen even the fitness staff tell her to reign it in a bit ahead of pre-season.
"I wanted to go for a run the other day, but they told me absolutely not, you need to rest for a few weeks," she said.
"I'll have two or three weeks off, but I'll go straight back in whenever they let me come back."
