Bendigo woman banned from owning dogs for 10 years after cruelty

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated November 10 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 2:25pm
A healthy greyhound. Stock image.
A healthy greyhound. Stock image.

A 34-year-old Epsom woman has been banned from owning a dog for 10 years after RSPCA Victoria found her greyhound severely starved.

