Bendigo woman banned from owning dogs for 10 years after cruelty

A 34-year-old Epsom woman has been banned from owning a dog for 10 years after RSPCA Victoria found her greyhound severely starved.
In 2022, a report was received by RSPCA, about an "emaciated" dog, who presented at a vet in Bendigo.
According to RSPCA, the dog was suffering from significant muscle wastage, an inability to stand, dehydration, and hypothermia.
The Bendigo Advertiser has decided not to publish photos of the dog's condition, however they showed the extremely thin black greyhound with bones protruding.
The dog was humanely euthanised, with the vet noting it had been suffering "for an extended period, with a post-mortem examination confirming severe emaciation and malnutrition".
The dog's owner was charged by RSCPA Victoria with failure to provide the animal with proper and sufficient food, drink or shelter; unreasonably failing to provide veterinary or other appropriate attention or treatment for the animal; and acts of cruelty on an animal, which resulted in the death or serious disablement of the animal.
The woman pleaded guilty during a hearing in Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Friday, November 3.
The court heard the 34-year-old had a intellectual disability.
RSPCA Victoria chief inspector Michael Stagg said this case was a heartbreaking example of neglect and cruelty.
"No animal deserves to suffer like this dog did, and unfortunately cases of this degree of neglect are not uncommon," chief inspector Stagg said.
"Pet owners and people in charge of animals need to ensure they are aware of their legal responsibilities to provide proper food, water, shelter, along with routine and emergency veterinary care when required, and prevent this type of harm coming to animals."
According to RSPCA Victoria, the woman cited financial constraints as the reason for the dog's inadequate care. She was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond without conviction.
RSPCA was granted some costs and secured a 10- year disqualification order against dog ownership for the woman, excluding her current dog, along with a 10-year monitoring order.
The offences fell under section 9 and 10 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1986.
Anyone found guilty of these offences could face fines of up to $48,077.50 or 12 months' imprisonment for section 9, and fines of up to $96,155 or 2 years imprisonment for section 10.
Anyone with concerns about the welfare of animals to make a report to RSPCA Victoria at rspcavic.org/cruelty-report or on 03 9224 2222.
