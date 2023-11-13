Bendigo Advertiser
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Browse extra

Happy homecoming for Ashley Cullen at LBU

By Kieran Iles
Updated November 13 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 12:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashley Cullen, pictured playing for Leitchville-Gunbower in 2022, will be Lockington-Bamawm United's playing coach in 2024. Picture by Kieran Iles
Ashley Cullen, pictured playing for Leitchville-Gunbower in 2022, will be Lockington-Bamawm United's playing coach in 2024. Picture by Kieran Iles

ASHLEY Cullen is intent on making her return to Lockington-Bamawm United a happy homecoming after signing on as the Cats' new A-grade playing coach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.