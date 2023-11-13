Happy homecoming for Ashley Cullen at LBU

ASHLEY Cullen is intent on making her return to Lockington-Bamawm United a happy homecoming after signing on as the Cats' new A-grade playing coach.
Cullen rejoins the club she last played for between 2011 and 2013, a three-year stint which still holds fond memories for the tenacious defender and former Victorian Netball League player.
She has taken the coaching reins vacated at the end of the 2023 season by Jessie Hardess following three years at the helm.
Hardess, the Cats' 2023 best and fairest winner, will still be involved at LBU as a player in 2024.
This will be Cullen's second coaching appointment in the HDFNL.
She coached Leitchville-Gunbower in 2020 and '21 and was the Bombers' A-grade best and fairest winner in 2021.
Cullen played one more season with Leitchville-Gunbower in 2022, before switching to Goulburn Valley league club Shepparton Bears, where she played the 2023 season under the guidance of Bendigo Strikers championship division coach Tracey Brereton.
Her return to the court early in the 2023 season came only six weeks after the birth of her and husband Andrew's second child, daughter Ellidy.
Cullen said the opportunity to be around family and the community aspect of life in Lockington had helped drive her decision to commit to coaching the Cats.
"After having kids and starting a family, I thought it was probably time to get back to being a part of the community I live in and giving back if I can," she said.
"I've always lived in Locky since moving up here and I have my sister (Kayla Bradley) and brother (Rhys Bradley), who are both a part of the club and have kids now, so I think it will be nice for us all to be at the one club.
"It's pretty exciting."
While A-grade and senior netball success in general has eluded LBU in recent times, the Cats have always been a force at junior level.
Their 13-and-under team finished this year as premiers, while the 15-and-unders and 17-and-unders were both finalists.
Cullen is keen to transition the junior momentum into senior success.
"There are definitely a lot of talented young players, so I'd like to recruit a couple of experienced players," she said.
"We are looking okay. We are actually catching up this week, so I'll meet a lot of the girls and gauge what they are thinking in terms of netball next year.
"I'm really looking forward to it. Obviously, it will be a bit of a challenge having two kids now, but I know I will have a lot of support from the club.
"It's a really family-oriented club and I wouldn't do it (coaching) if it wasn't."
An impressive resume for Cullen features a BFNL season at Kangaroo Flat, appearances in HDFNL interleague, North Central Regional State League and State Titles teams, qualifications as a NETFIT instructor and multiple best and fairest and premiership wins.
Her extensive involvement in the state-based VNL competition included stints with Ballarat Sovereigns, Monash University (now Hawks), Boroondara Express and Ariels.
She has backed her former Shepparton Bears coach Brereton to get the absolute best out of her newly unveiled Strikers championship squad as the countdown to their debut season in the VNL starts in earnest.
"Tracey was the main reason I went back to Shepp this year; she coached me there five or six years ago," Cullen said.
"I played a season there and then did my ACL in one of the finals and later went across to Leitchy.
"Tracey is an incredible person and coach. I loved being coached by her.
"It's exciting to see the Strikers up and about. Part of me wishes I was back in VNL again."
