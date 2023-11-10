In-form Royals looking to break clear of Premier League rivals

An early season top-of-the-table battle highlights round four action of Bendigo Premier League Bowls.
Reigning premiers, Bendigo faces a resurgent Kangaroo Flat in what could be a finals preview.
"It has been a good start, and we can't look too far ahead, but to begin this way, we couldn't be more pleased," Royals skipper Luke Hoskin.
"We've got players in form amongst every rink at the minute, which is a good thing to have at any time, especially early in the season.
"But there are always areas you can get better, and we're not 100 per cent content with how we're travelling, which is similar to most other sides at this time of year.
"We've fortunately been able to settle our sides fairly quickly, but we do have a couple out this week, so there'll be a bit of a different look."
Ian Ross will lose his lead Tom Lokys for a couple of weeks and third Josh Matthews for the clash with Flat.
Charlie Manning returns from COVID while Mitch Hocking plays his first game for the club this season.
The Royals will have identified limiting the impact of Flat skipper Bradley Marron as key to their success.
Marron and his second, Eric White, lead the league player ladder and have been instrumental in turning Flat into a finals contender early in 2023-24.
"For us, it doesn't matter who plays on him (Marron), but we need to be weary because he's playing some great bowls, and whichever rink matches up on him will need to be at their best," Hoskin said.
Hoskin isn't shying away from this being one of the season's biggest games so far.
"I've already spoken to the team that this is a big game," he said
"We've worked hard to get into a good position on the ladder, but if we drop this game, it puts us back with the pack."
The Royals currently hold a 15-point gap on Flat in second after a crushing 36-shot win over Eaglehawk last Saturday.
Hoskin said the win gave his side plenty of confidence.
"The first half, we started a bit slow, but credit to Eaglehawk as they were playing well throughout that period," he said.
"We had a break midway through and hit our straps afterwards.
"At half time, we only had two rinks in front and were a couple of shots up, so to then kick away after the break shows we've got another gear when we need it."
GOLDEN SQUARE VS INGLEWOOD
Golden Square's perfect start to the season faltered in a tight loss with Kangaroo Flat last Saturday.
They split the rinks with the Roos as recruit Andrew Brown lost for the first time in his new colours.
Dale Jackson continues to impress and would be expected to have a big day against an Inglewood side rooted to the bottom of the table.
EAGLEHAWK VS MOAMA
A vital game for the Hawks and Steamers, with both sitting 1-2.
The Steamers got their season rolling last week with a comprehensive 25-shot win over a strong South Bendigo and will head into this clash as firm favourites.
After a promising opening fortnight, the Hawks came crashing back down to earth last week, losing all four rinks versus Bendigo.
Scottish superstar Alex Marshall has not been listed on the team sheet.
With no easy games on the horizon, the Hawks will need to keep ticking the wins over to stay in finals contention.
BENDIGO EAST VS SOUTH BENDIGO
*Played on Friday night*
