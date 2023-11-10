Man who sexually abused child in Bendigo CBD jailed

A man who raped a child in the Bendigo CBD last year before resisting arrest near the Town Hall will remain in jail until at least July 2024.
Ryan Swann, 45, was sentenced to five years of prison with a non-parole period of two years and six months for his crimes.
The County Court sitting in Bendigo recognised 651 days of pre-sentence detention on November 3 meaning he could be free by July next year.
Swann had earlier pleaded guilty to the sexual penetration of a child under 16 and a summary charge of resisting an emergency worker on duty.
The attacks happened two days after he was last released from prison.
He first approached the child on a private property in the Bendigo CBD before taking the child into a laneway.
Judge Claire Quin said a victim impact statement submitted to the court was "brief and age appropriate".
She said the child struggled to communicate about the impact of Swann's crimes.
The court heard the child was scared to see Swann in the community and had trouble sleeping.
A number of reports of Swann's mental health had been submitted to the court including a Forensicare report.
Swann, who was raised in Maryborough, has an extensive criminal history dating back to 1990, with "many court appearances" since 2008 but had no previous sexual crimes.
He has a history of psychosis and schizophrenia and was last admitted into a unit in 2021. He completed time in prison before committing the latest crimes two days after his release in January 2022.
These mental health issues were "complicated by illicit drug use" and poor social supports.
"Drug use cannot reduce your sentence but it can explain it to some extent," Judge Quin told the man.
She said he had indicated "some remorse" through a guilty plea and the "utilitarian value" of that value had been taken into consideration by the court.
She said the victim was "vulnerable" and "easily exploited" by Swann who was described as "persistent in his requests and activity".
Swann will be a registerable sex offender for 15 years.
