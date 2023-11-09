Bendigo Advertiser
Treloar leads Bendigo United to big T20 win over Kangaroo Flat

By Adam Bourke
Updated November 9 2023 - 9:16pm, first published 9:05pm
Riley Treloar after reaching his half-century in Thursday night's BDCA Twenty20 match against Kangaroo Flat. Pictures by Adam Bourke
Riley Treloar cleared the pickets six times to lead Bendigo United to victory in round one of the BDCA Twenty20 competition.

