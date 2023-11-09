Treloar leads Bendigo United to big T20 win over Kangaroo Flat

Riley Treloar cleared the pickets six times to lead Bendigo United to victory in round one of the BDCA Twenty20 competition.
The left-hander needed just 26 balls to reach his 50 and finished with 77 off just 40 balls in the Redbacks' score of 6-175 off 20 overs.
In reply, the Roos battled to reach 9-72 off their 20 overs.
Treloar's match-winning innings for Bendigo United came after the Redbacks lost marquee player Zane Keighran cheaply.
The in-form Melbourne batter made six before edging Luke Stagg to keeper Campbell Smith.
The Redbacks were 3-63 when Treloar strode to the crease.
He wasted no time stamping his authority on the game. He hit his second delivery for four and his third ball over the fence.
Treloar launched three sixes off one Chris Barber over and finished with six sixes and six fours.
Mitch Treacy (31 off 37), Clayton Holmes (25 off 14) and Wil Pinniger (22 off 14) made contributions with the bat for the Redbacks.
Best with the ball for the Roos was Noah Cain (2-33).
Kangaroo Flat's innings started disastrously when skipper Jake Klemm fell for a golden duck off the second ball of the innings.
In the second over, Campbell Smith was run out for no score and the next delivery Chris Barber was bowled for a golden duck to leave the Roos reeling at 3-1.
That left the Roos with too much work to do.
Matt Dwyer top-scored with 23 off 27 balls, while Brent Hamblin (14) was the only other batter to reach double-figures.
The Redbacks' T20 skipper Marcus Mangiameli opened the bowling with his spinners and took 2-14, while Mitch Treacy had figures of 2-15 off three overs.
The remaining round one matches will be played next Wednesday and Thursday.
On Wednesday, Eaglehawk hosts Strathdale-Maristians at Canterbury Park, while Golden Square tackles Bendigo at the QEO.
On Thursday, Strathfieldsaye and Sandhurst do battle at the QEO.
