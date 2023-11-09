Firefighters working to contain Myrtle Creek grassfire

Firefighters are battling a grassfire at Myrtle Creek, 25-kilometres south-east of Bendigo, which ignited at about 7.30pm on Thursday, November 9.
According to Vic Emergency, 14 vehicles were responding to the incident at Bartys Road and Carnochans Road, Myrtle Creek.
The Country Fire Authority has issued a community information warning.
According to the CFA, smoke may be visible from nearby roads and communities however there was no immediate threat to the community and no action is required.
The CFA would not issue another message unless the situation changes.
