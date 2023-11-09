Bendigo Advertiser
Firefighters working to contain Myrtle Creek grassfire

Updated November 9 2023 - 7:58pm, first published 7:55pm
A grassfire is burning in Myrtle Creek. Image by Vic Emergency
Firefighters are battling a grassfire at Myrtle Creek, 25-kilometres south-east of Bendigo, which ignited at about 7.30pm on Thursday, November 9.

