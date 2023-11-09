Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Basketball

Limiting turnovers the key for Spirit in chase for first win

AB
By Adam Bourke
November 9 2023 - 7:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Spirit guard Alex Wilson and her team-mates face a tough test against Sydney on Friday night. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo Spirit guard Alex Wilson and her team-mates face a tough test against Sydney on Friday night. Picture by Darren Howe

Look after the basketball.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.