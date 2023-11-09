Limiting turnovers the key for Spirit in chase for first win

Look after the basketball.
That's the mantra for the Bendigo Spirit as they try to open their 2023-24 WNBL account against the Sydney Flames in Mildura on Friday night.
The Spirit were far from disgraced in their round one loss to defending champion the Townsville Fire last weekend, but 21 turnovers was a figure that jumped off the stats sheet.
They can't afford a similar figure against the Flames.
"Townsville were the better team on the day and, in fairness, it was the result everyone expected apart from us,'' Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama said.
"Without taking credit away from Townsville, we felt like we did it to ourselves a bit.
"You don't want too many of those games where your own mistakes cost you.
"We want to be much better defensively, but at the same time 32 of Townsville's points came from our 21 turnovers.
"You can't be a great defensive team if you don't take care of the basketball.
"Even if you took half of the 32 points, Townville would have finished with just less than 80 points and we'd take that.
"In the WNBL the league average last season was 81.3 points per team. Any time you keep a team below 80 points is a good result.
"Townsville didn't come in and pump us by 30 points. We were in the race and we expect to be in the race against Sydney.
"Our improvement is in our own hands."
Kereama said the Spirit had responded strongly to the round one loss and were looking forward to the challenge of tackling Sydney.
"It would take a lot to shake our confidence,'' Kereama said.
"Leading into the season we knew we had a tough start against the reigning champs (Townsville), we play Sydney - who on paper look very good, and we play the (Perth) Lynx who have been around the mark for a few years now.
"It's a challenging start, but we back ourselves in every game.
"Mildura is a place with familiarity for us. We played there last year, we spent time there in the pre-season and it won;t be new to us, but it will be to Sydney.
"The community in Mildura really got behind us last year, so that's an added advantage for us."
Sydney lost on the road in Perth in round one.
The Flames have one of the most talented rosters in the WNBL, led by reigning league MVP Cayla George.
George crossed to the Flames after averaging 18 points and 11 rebounds per game in an MVP season with the Melbourne Boomers.
"This has the makings of a great game of basketball," Kereama said.
"Cayla George is coming off a WNBA championship, I'm not sure on Tess Madgen's playing status... they have some great up-and-coming players coming through and they've added Didi Richards from the WNBA."
"Cayla only had her first week with the team last week, which is a challenge for her. She's got to find her way in a group that has been together for eight weeks."
The Spirit will again be without injured captain Kelsey Griffin, but Kereama said the signs were positive for the fan favourite.
"Kelsey will be part of the warm-up, but that's just part of her return to play program,'' Kereama said.
"She'll suit up, but she won't participate in the game. We're confident she'll return to play in round three."
The Spirit have a road double against Perth and Melbourne Boomers in round three.
