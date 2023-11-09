They 'don't listen': drivers drank, used drugs as road toll rose

Bendigo drivers mostly stayed off their phones over Melbourne Cup weekend but impaired drivers remain an issue, police said.
A five-day statewide road policing blitz, Operation Furlong, saw police targeting high-risk driving behaviour, with a particular focus on impaired and speeding drivers from November 4 to 7.
Police caught four drink drivers, one drug driver, and one combination impaired driver in Bendigo.
"To me it shows that there is at least six people in Bendigo who just don't listen or were prepared to take the risk," Bendigo Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant Ian Brooks said.
Those drivers who no longer had a license as a consequence were "really good evidence that you do get caught," Senior Sergeant Brooks said.
Other stand out figures included 23 speeding drivers detected across Bendigo, nine unregistered vehicles and seven impoundments.
Three disqualified drivers and six unlicensed drivers were also caught.
Senior Sergeant Brooks urged disobeying drivers to make the connection between driving offences and road accidents.
"I suppose to me that is the most frustrating part of it, we attend these jobs where people suffer long-term injuries," Senior Sergeant Brooks said.
"We look at what happens and think 'all for the sake of stopping at a stop sign or for the sake of driving on the speed limit?'"
The weekend was marred with 13 road deaths statewide, not all of which had been linked by police to driving offences.
Police are understood to be examining the cause of crashes that killed an 18-year-old at Serpentine Friday, and the Daylesford Royal Hotel tragedy which killed five on Sunday.
Their deaths have contributed to a 15-year-high of lives lost on Victorian roads 251 lives, the most since 2008 when 256 lives were lost at the same point of the year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.