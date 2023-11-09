Scattered keys, harassing calls - betrayed woman's stalking campaign

A woman has pleaded guilty to launching "a stalking campaign" against her childhood friend, former partner and a third person
She was charged with two counts of stalking another person, three counts of using a carriage service to harass, one charge of stalking (arousing apprehension/fear for safety), one count of without authority or excuse entering a private place and one of failing to answer bail.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard that in January 2022 the Eaglehawk mother purchased a large number of keys and key tags which she labelled with the phone numbers of the victims before beginning to drop them in random places.
When the people who found the keys rang the phone numbers attached to them it caused the victims distress.
Between February and August 2022 hundreds of keys were found at various locations, including in Eaglehawk, Sebastopol and Ballarat.
On February 23 the offender and her ex-husband attended her former partner's house and lurked there, leaving "fake bird poo" on his car.
On a trip to Ballarat in June she distributed nine keys on a bus and left a laminated card, made up in the name of her former friend, offering sexual fantasies.
She also sent the woman a package containing a rubber horse mask, whip and bondage toys.
The woman pleaded guilty to making hundreds of harassing phone calls, and after her victim changed her number, hundreds of emails.
When police searched her Eaglehawk home on September 9 they found 108 keys and a large number of key tags, and the woman made full and frank admissions.
She was found to have three phones registered in her name and access to others.
The episode had caused the victims considerable stress and anxiety, according to the police.
The court heard the offending happened after the woman discovered she was pregnant to her former partner, following their breakup, and he prevaricated about whether he would be involved with the child.
Legal Aid lawyer Sally-ann Deering said by her client's own admission, she was "pretty messed up at the time" and felt humiliated and abandoned.
The female victim was the accused's long-term friend, who had also had a relationship with the man, while the third victim was a woman the offender believed he had "moved on" to, the court heard.
Sadly, the woman had a miscarriage in April 2022, Ms Deering said.
A single mother of four, who was supporting three of the children, the woman was "extremely regretful and remorseful" about her actions, her lawyer said.
She was now in "a much better state of mental health" and wanted no contact at all with the people she had stalked.
A family violence intervention order was in place to protect the former partner.
The woman also had a new partner.
"So life has improved markedly," Ms Deering said.
While the defence lawyer submitted her client, who had no prior record, should qualify for a good behaviour bond, the police prosecutor argued she ought to be placed on a community corrections order.
Magistrate Russell Kelly noted that "a fair bit of planning" had gone into the offences, and that the consequences of it could well continue.
He told the woman he would sentence her with a good behaviour bond if she organised some psychological treatment for herself and adjourned the case until January.
Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the woman was from Eaglemont, not Eaglehawk.
