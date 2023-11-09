Family home in Kangaroo Flat to go under the hammer

Bendigo buyers looking for a family home need look no further, with a three-bedroom home at Kangaroo Flat up for auction on Saturday, November 11 at 11am.
29 Alder Street is being sold by Ray White Bendigo and boasts three bedrooms, a renovated kitchen and bathroom, and ducted heating and cooling on a 683 square metre block.
According to Ray White Bendigo, the property's block size made it "a prime development opportunity".
The house also features an outdoor deck, two storage sheds and solar panels installed on the roof.
"This versatile property is ideal for first-time homebuyers, investors, downsizers, or anyone seeking a development opportunity," the house's listing says.
The house was located close to public transport, schools and childcare centres, including Kangaroo Flat Primary School, and was a short drive from Golden Square Woolworths and Lansell Square.
The auction price guide has the house being sold between $465,000 and $510,000.
For more information click here or contact selling agent Matt Connolly at matt.connolly@raywhite.com.
