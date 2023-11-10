Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Strikers unveil inaugural VNL championship division squad

By Kieran Iles
Updated November 10 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 11:00am
BFNL players in the Bendigo Strikers' VNL championship squad - clockwise from top left: Milly Wicks, Heather Oliver, Chelsea Sartori, Imogen Sexton, Meg Willians, Charlotte Sexton and Ash Ryan.
BENDIGO Strikers coach Tracey Brereton has hailed her inaugural VNL championship division squad as having 'a great mix of experience and enthusiasm' and 'a strong connection' to the region.

