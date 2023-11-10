Bendigo Strikers unveil inaugural VNL championship division squad

BENDIGO Strikers coach Tracey Brereton has hailed her inaugural VNL championship division squad as having 'a great mix of experience and enthusiasm' and 'a strong connection' to the region.
The Strikers' 11 history-making championship squad members were unveiled by the new Victorian Netball League (VNL) club on Friday morning.
As anticipated, the playing list is dominated by current BFNL players, including a trio of Betty Thompson medallists.
It also features three players from outside the Bendigo league with past and present ties to the central Victoria region, all with previous VNL experience.
The bulk of the squad is made up of players from two BFNL clubs - Sandhurst and Kangaroo Flat - which, together with reigning premiers Gisborne, have dominated the competition for much of the past decade.
Sandhurst is best represented with five players in the squad - Heather Oliver, Charlotte Sexton, Imogen Sexton, Ruby Turner and Meg Williams.
From Kangaroo Flat, Ash Ryan, Chelsea Sartori and Milly Wicks made the cut.
They are joined by goalers Milly Brock and Bridgette Furphy and Rochester's Teal Hocking.
Brock, a star goaler and multiple best and fairest winner with Murray league club Tongala, joins the Strikers with previous VNL experience at Ariels.
Originally from Seymour, she has previously played in the Goulburn Valley league and represented Victoria at 19-and-under level.
Fellow goaler Furphy originally hails from Moama, but now plays with Bell Park in the strong Geelong league.
She boasts previous VNL experience with Ariels and, more recently, the Geelong Cougars.
The youngest player in the squad, Rochester teenager Teal Hocking, is coming off an outstanding VNL division one season in which she was named in the league's team of the year.
The honour came 12 months after the slick goal attack was named best on court in the 2022 VNL 19-and-under grand final for the premiership-winning City West Falcons.
Hocking was a member of this year's Victorian 19-and-under team at the National Netball Championships in Darwin, where she played alongside fellow Strikers player and City West Falcons clubmate Charlotte Sexton.
Coach Brereton said the squad comprised eleven quality athletes and people, all with 'a mindset to keep improving whilst achieving'.
"Number one, we're just really excited that we have actually got a VNL licence and a team in the best competition in Victoria out this side of the state," she said.
"We have finally got something for the wonderful country athletes that we have in our region.
"But in terms of the list of athletes we have, I think we have well and truly over-exceeded what we thought we might get for our first crack at recruiting.
"I feel particularly indebted to the girls that have come home (from rival VNL clubs) to their area to play."
Of the eight BFNL players in the squad, half have crossed to the Strikers directly from rival VNL clubs.
Sandhurst's Turner and Williams both played with North East Blaze in 2023 and Charlotte Sexton with City West Falcons, while star Kangaroo Flat midcourter and reigning Betty Thompson medallist Sartori lined-up with Geelong Cougars following a previous stint with Boroondara Express, where she won a league MVP award in 2021.
The selections of Oliver, Imogen Sexton and Ryan all mark a return to the VNL competition.
Sandhurst teammates Oliver and Sexton have previously featured in championship division premierships with Melbourne University Lightning and City West Falcons respectively, while Roos midcourter Ryan formerly represented Ballarat Sovereigns and Boroondara Express.
For Kangaroo Flat's Wicks, this will be her first foray into the VNL.
Brereton, who is also coach of Victoria's 19-and-under state team, said building a squad from scratch was a challenge no other VNL club, other than fellow new licence-holders, Melton-based Western Warriors and Gippsland Stars, had to face this off-season.
"Obviously, those clubs with existing licences already had a pool of players to pick from and could do pre-offers. We had to start from scratch," she said.
"There was a lot of time initially spent on the phone chasing up girls, especially for that championship space.
"But there were trials and plenty of recruiting to be done and, in the end, only a very short time to do it in.
"Proudly, all the girls in the champs and under-23 squads are all regional-based athletes and all have some connection back to this region, which is awesome."
I think we have well and truly over-exceeded what we thought we might get for our first crack at recruiting- Bendigo Strikers coach Tracey Brereton
Brereton praised the selection of this season's BFNL Rising Star award winner Charlotte Sexton and Rochester's Hocking as particularly significant, with both players still being eligible for the under-23 team.
"Teal was a very dominant goal attack in the Goulburn Valley league this year; probably one of the top two or three in the league," she said.
"She made the (VNL) division one team of the year and also the state 19-and-under team.
"She's at Rochester, but will be moving to Bendigo to be at La Trobe University next year."
The Strikers squad trained together for the first time on Wednesday night, undergoing fitness testing and a strength and conditioning session at La Trobe University.
Inaugural Strikers president Melinda Keighran praised the effort of the fledgling club's coaching and player selection teams for assembling such a high-calibre squad in a limited timeframe.
"To bring together a quality team who have a mix of local, out of town and Victorian Netball League experience and have the ability to mix it at the top is so exciting for us," she said.
"Providing the top netballers from across our region the opportunity to train locally and play against some of the best netballers in Victoria was a huge drive for our recruiters.
"We are so excited about the list that has been put together."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.