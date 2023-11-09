Thunderstorm asthma cases spike in Bendigo amid statewide surge

Stormy weather has driven more people to Bendigo Hospital's emergency department with thunderstorm asthma.
Bendigo fielded 15 cases linked to the condition in a 24 hour period when thunder clouds rolled across central Victoria, the Loddon Mallee Public Health Unit's figures show.
It was part of a wider surge across the state as pollen broken up in stormy weather lodged deeper in people's lungs.
Grass pollen levels remain at extreme ratings across most of Victoria and but the risk of thunderstorm asthma will ease on November 10.
Emergency departments get an average of 37 people presenting with asthma-like symptoms in a month at this time of year.
They had 320 between 4pm on Tuesday, November 7 and 10pm the next day, according to one measure the Department of Health uses.
Risks of thunderstorm asthma have heightened this year thanks to a longer than average grass pollen season.
Authorities issued a thunderstorm asthma warning for huge tracts of Victoria on Wednesday, November 8 as storms swept across the state.
Bendigo was on the edge of a wide storm band that stretched down to the coast east of Melbourne, exacerbating symptoms for people with respiratory conditions.
The latest thunderstorm asthma event was not as severe as the one from 2016, which triggered deaths and overwhelmed emergency departments throughout Victoria.
Bendigo's already busy emergency department coped well with the latest spike in thunderstorm asthma cases, Loddon Mallee Public Health Unit medical director Naveen Tenneti said.
"Everyone did a terrific job," he said.
Health workers were tracking weather conditions closely.
The risk had been "moderate" in recent days "but as we know with climate and weather, these things can shift quite quickly, Dr Tenneti said.
He urged people to get the VicEmergency app so they could get alerts about thunderstorm asthma.
Dr Tenneti said people susceptible to thunderstorm asthma should avoid going outdoors during storm events, closing doors and windows along with other measures to reduce their exposure.
They should also have any medications ready and, in preparation for any events, talk with their doctor about reducing their risk, he said.
