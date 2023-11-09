Four former BFNL players to play with Banuyle in 2024

THE Banyule Football Club will have a strong Bendigo connection to it next season, including two Michelsen Medal winners.
Banyule has announced the signings of Eaglehawk pair Noah Wheeler and Lewin Davis, as well as South Bendigo's Oscar White, for 2024.
Also playing with Banyule next year will be former Sandhurst ruckman Tim Martin.
Banyule plays in the Northern Football League and is coached by former Essendon 114-game AFL player Ricky Dyson.
Wheeler has signed with Banyule after winning the BFNL Michelsen Medal this year with 24 votes.
However, Wheeler will have to spend his first season at Banyule sidelined after cruelly injuring his ACL in the last quarter of Eaglehawk's first semi-final loss to Strathfieldsaye.
In what has been an off-season where top-end talent has drained from the BFNL, Wheeler joins Strathfieldsaye's Jake Moorhead (to Pascoe Vale) and Lachlan Sharp (co-coaching Bridgewater), Golden Square's Jack Geary (coaching Cohuna Kangas) and Sandhurst's Lee Coghlan (to Bridgewater) as Michelsen Medal winners who have all departed the competition.
There will be no former winners of the Michelsen Medal, or the Ron Best Medal as leading goalkicker, playing in the BFNL next year.
As well as tough midfielder Wheeler joining Banyule, fellow signing Martin is also a Micheslen Medal winner, winning it back-to-back in 2013 and 2014 with a combined 57 votes across those two seasons.
Martin has previously played with Banyule, which included winning a premiership in 2022, before playing with Woodend-Heskett in the Riddell District league this season.
Meanwhile, with Davis departing Canterbury Park, the Hawks have not only lost this year's Michelsen Medal winner, but also their leading goalkicker this year, with the classy left-footer slotting 35.
Both Wheeler and Davis have spent the past three seasons with Eaglehawk.
"The boys have both been outstanding over the past three years for us; they have been quality people around the club," Eaglehawk coach Travis Matheson said.
"When Noah went down with the ACL in our last game we knew the writing was probably on the wall that it would be a big commitment to stay involved with the club next year while on the sidelines and living in Melbourne.
"I think he has taken on a coaching gig with Banyule, which makes perfect sense that he will be able to be around the club and put some time into that aspect of his footy.
"From our end it's nothing but best wishes for both Noah and Lewin. It's a good standard of footy down there and a great challenge for them."
The hard-running White had also spent the past three seasons in the BFNL with South Bendigo, which included averaging 29 touches, five marks, five clearances and four tackles a game this year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.