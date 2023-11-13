Bendigo East youth gain valuable pennant experience

It's rare to see the young outnumber the older generation on a bowls green, but that's exactly what's happening at Bendigo East this season.
The Magpie's future appears in safe hands with their division seven team made up predominately of kids aged between eight and 14.
With a strong junior program that runs every Wednesday, giving the Magpies an assembly line of young talent, the club decided to give these aspiring bowlers the chance to experience pennant bowls.
"We had enough kids last year that were showing interest that we put the idea to the committee to have another team where we can develop a few kids in an environment that wasn't win at all costs," Magpies junior co-ordinator Stephen Fuller said.
"The club has been very supportive of the team from the start.
"We have members sponsoring the junior program, which is a big help because bowls is an expensive sport, and the club is more than happy to help the juniors financially."
Fuller plays in the division seven team with his son Brett and four grandsons (Noah, Seth, Zavier and Eli).
Each week, Stephen, Brett and Lainie Aiello rotate through the team, playing in third with six kids filling up the other slots, including skipper.
The team has started strongly, sitting with a 2-2 record after four games.
"It's been good to see them have a couple of wins because I don't think many people expected them to," Fuller said.
"Other clubs have been accepting of them and helping them out because they're happy to see the kids playing.
"They've been complimentary of their behaviour as well, which is pleasing, and it's a good social thing for the kids as they learn to interact with the older generation."
The Magpies run a junior program every Wednesday with Premier League bowler Robert Clough coaching.
Two juniors to come through the program, Bailee Randell and Brock Keenan, are already teammates of Clough in the Magpie's top side.
