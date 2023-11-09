Blog: City seeks airport feedback as potential flight routes pondered

Hello and welcome to the Bendigo Advertiser's live blog for Thursday, November 9.
It's been another big week across Greater Bendigo and beyond and we're bringing you daily updates and community news in one place.
After yesterday's Optus outage, it looks like all networks are up and firing.
This morning's top stories: a vigil was held in Daylesford to mourn the victims of the tragic crash outside the Royal Hotel. Six motorists have been recorded with vehicles over the Environment Protection Agency's noise limit and Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards has officially unveiled Maiden Gully Primary School's new $5.3 million upgrade.
Also, our latest story on the inquest into Bendigo girl XY's death included an incredibly powerful first-hand account from the first kinship carer.
With that, check out our blog below. Stick with us, it may take a while to load.
