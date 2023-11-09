Bendigo Cup again proves it worth as a Melbourne Cup lead-up

IT'S a last gasp opportunity for some trainers with Group 1 Melbourne Cup ambitions, but the Group 3 Bendigo Cup six days earlier is proving its worth as an increasingly valuable lead-up race.
In what could only be viewed as a boost to the profile of the Bendigo Jockey Club's marquee race, the past two winners have backed up by running admirably on the first Tuesday in November.
Having secured the past two Bendigo Cups with High Emocean (2022) and Interpretation (2023), the gun training combination of Ciaron Maher and David Eustace would undoubtedly be stoked with the performance of both gallopers in Australia's biggest race.
Both ridden in the Melbourne Cup by Teo Nugent after being partnered by other jockeys in the Bendigo Cup, High Emocean finished third behind Gold Trip last year, while Interpretation was a sound sixth in this year's race won by Without A Fight.
Both horses started as $41 chances in the Melbourne Cup after being sent out as the favourite in the Bendigo Cup.
The Bendigo Cup route into the Melbourne Cup is not without precedent.
In 2015, the Gai Waterhouse-trained The Offer finished eighth in the Melbourne Cup behind Prince Of Penzance after winning at Bendigo.
BJC chief executive officer Rob Heinjus said from a racing perspective, it was encouraging to see the likes of Maher and Eustace using the Bendigo Cup as a lead-up and hoped others would follow suit in the years to come.
"When you see that sort of performance in the Melbourne Cup compared to some of the more highly fancied horses and internationals that are tipped to run well, it shows the (Bendigo) cup actually stacks up well," he said.
"On the morning of (the race), you could get $120 for Interpretation. It came into $40 odd before the start, but he didn't have a lot of support early on.
"But it shows the Bendigo Cup does hold up as a potential form line for those wanting to prepare a Melbourne Cup horse.
"The more the bigger stables like Maher and Eustace support it, the better it bodes for the profile of our race."
The nominations for this year's Bendigo Cup included a sprinkling of horses still in contention for a Melbourne Cup spot.
BJC chairman Jack Lyons hoped the past two years would serve as a good example to trainers as to what could be achieved coming out of the Bendigo Cup.
"Our cup appears to be gathering momentum based on where it sits on the calendar," he said.
"The (Melbourne Cup) results of the last two Bendigo Cup winners gives us something to market to trainers who have good enough horses to make it into the ballot.
"A $500,000 race, $300,000 for the winner, Group 3 and the potential of a Melbourne Cup spot should be appealing."
Lyons said the BJC committee was always seeking to lift the Bendigo Cup prize purse to make the race even more attractive and dreamed of a day when the race became a ballot-exempt event for the Melbourne Cup.
"It would be terrific to see the Bendigo Cup winner go straight into the Melbourne Cup," he said.
Interpretation's sixth in the Melbourne Cup helped deliver his connections $460,000 in the space of seven days.
They earned $300,000 for the six-year-old gelding's win at Bendigo and a further $160,000 for his sixth at Flemington.
High Emocean reaped $550,000 for his third last year.
Interpretation's Melbourne Cup jockey lavished praise on Interpretation for a brave performance on Tuesday.
"Super effort to back up off six days after the Bendigo Cup and to come here and run a super race," Nugent said.
"Unfortunately, he got baulked at the top of the straight, but got outside horses with 350m to go and he really relished the line.
"His best work was his last 50m. I'm really happy with the performance."
Interpretation was one of five runners in Tuesday's race for Maher and Eustace.
Only Ashrun, who finished fourth, fared better. Their 2022 winner Gold Trip finished 18th.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.