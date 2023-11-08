Retiring Coulson reflects on six decades of basketball in Bendigo

FOR long-time basketball coach Don Coulson, teaching the fundamentals of the game were always secondary to helping his players develop life skills and become "good citizens".
Coulson has been synonymous with Bendigo basketball for six decades starting with his playing days in Eaglehawk in the early '60s to going on to nurture future state, NBL, international and NBA players among the many, many young hoopers he has coached.
Coulson's basketball resume makes for lengthy reading: involvement on the Bendigo Basketball Association junior committee and board (14 years), refereeing (10 years), coaching with Beavers Basketball Club (15 years), plus 31 years as a Bendigo junior representative coach, which included winning eight country championships.
His long-time coaching career has also included leading Victorian Country teams to the Australian Cup (10 years) and Australian Nationals (9 years), as well as involvement with the Bendigo Basketball Academy (15 years), Intense Training Camp (10 years), plus assistant coaching for five years with the Bendigo Braves, including in 2005 when the team was crowned SEABL national champions.
Coulson was also involved on the Bendigo Basketball Committee when in 1974 it lobbied council for a two-court facility to be built in west Bendigo.
That two-court facility was opened in 1975 and has since expanded to become one of regional Victoria's showcase sporting precincts - the 10-court Red Energy Arena.
In short, Coulson's commitment to basketball in not just Bendigo, but across the state - all of it voluntary - was best epitomised in 2017 when he and wife Karla were both recognised with country basketball's greatest honour, the Jack Terrill Medal, while he has also been the recipient of a Centenary Medal from Queen Elizabeth II, plus a 50 year Diamond Service Medal from Basketball Victoria.
You don't earn such accolades without passion and dedication for helping to grow the sport of basketball.
It has been said of Coulson that he has "forgotten more about basketball than most will ever know".
But after 60 years involvement in the game of basketball, Coulson has stepped away for what's a well-deserved retirement with memories of the game he loves to cherish and reflect on.
Coulson - a life member of the Bendigo Basketball Association - doesn't have to think long when asked what it is he will miss most now that his coaching days that began in 1991 have come to an end.
"I'll miss all the kids, that's for sure," Coulson said this week.
"For me, my coaching was always about schoolwork has to come first, so I always tried to push that, and you've got to be polite both on and off the court.
"You've got to play hard on the court, but you must be polite, grow up to be a good person, recognise what your parents do for you... that is what I always tried to instill into the players who I coached.
"A lot of the coaching I did was with the under-16s and that's an age group that you can have a real influence on and I think sport does a really good job of keeping young people at that age on the straight and narrow.
"We've always said that basketball is not just a game, it's a way of life."
Among those to have been coached by Coulson reads as a sporting who's who - and not just on the basketball court.
1995 NBL champion Aaron Trahair was coached by Coulson.
So too was former Australian Boomer and 2001 NBL champion Glen Saville, a 2004 and 2008 Olympian.
Saville's 2001 NBL champion team-mate at the Illawarra Hawks, Mat Campbell, was also coached by Coulson.
And how about this quartet - Scott Pendlebury, Nick Dal Santo, Jarryd Roughead and Troy Chaplin - four AFL players who were also talented young basketballers coached by Coulson.
Pendlebury (Collingwood) and Roughead (Hawthorn) are both multiple AFL premiership players, with Pendlebury still plying his trade on the football field with the Magpies after 383 games.
Pendlebury has a football CV that reads two Collingwood flags (2010 and 2023), five Magpies' best and fairests, six All-Australian selections, a Norm Smith Medal and three Anzac Day medals, while is also credited with the most career disposals of all-time.
But Coulson, who he coached in Vic Country teams, has no doubt Pendlebury had the talent to represent Australia in basketball.
"He had a really good all-round game; he could play offence and defence and knew how to set his team-mates up," Coulson said.
"I've not no doubt he could have played for Australia; that's how good he was, but then the footy took over and he's gone on and done very well with that."
While Pendlebury has gone on to carve out one of the great AFL careers, over in America Bendigo's Dyson Daniels is forging his path in the NBA.
Now in his second season with the New Orleans Pelicans, among Daniels' coaches on his path to the NBA was Coulson at under-14 level with Victoria Country.
"There was always just something special about Dyson... he certainly had a lot of energy, I can tell you that," Coulson said.
There was always just something special about Dyson... he certainly had a lot of energy, I can tell you that- Don Coulson
"He was extremely competitive; he never liked to get beaten, but was always very polite.
"He'd take you apart on the floor, then shake your hand and buy you an ice-cream after the game... he was a very polite young fella and still is."
Of all the players Coulson has coached over his career, it's Trahair who he considers to be the best.
Through 16 seasons in the NBL with Perth (1994-96, 2008), Sydney (1997-2000), Cairns (2001-02), West Sydney (2003-05), Hunter (2006), Singapore (2007) and Woolongong (2008) Trahair in 422 games averaged 12.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
"He was such a smart basketball player; he just knew the game back to front," Coulson said.
"I remember in the under-16s he was just an outstanding player who went to the Australian Institute of Sport.
"He was one of those kids where you thought, geez, he's a bit slow, but try and catch him... you couldn't.
"He just seemed to have all the time in the world to be able to do what he wanted to when he was on the court and you just couldn't stop him.
"Looking back, I'm proud that I've been able to have some sort of influence on the players I've coached.
"I've really enjoyed seeing the players I've coached improve and go on to be good citizens.
"I don't think I can do much more than I've done in basketball... it has been a fantastic journey."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.