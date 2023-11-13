Eddy excited for first full season in professional peloton

Bendigo's newest member of the professional-peloton, Patrick Eddy, has returned to town as he recharges his batteries ahead of what will be the biggest season of his career so far.
For the past two years, Eddy has been a member of Team DSM-Firmenich development squad, where he honed his craft and rode the odd professional race.
Eddy impressed in 2023 with strong rides at the Fleche Du Sud and ZLM Tour prologue, which has earned him a World Tour contract with the Dutch team until 2025.
Speaking to the Bendigo Advertiser, Eddy said he is thrilled for what the future holds.
"It was a pretty good feeling when they offered me the contract as it's what I've been working towards the past few years," he said.
"I got the opportunity to race with the pro-team at stages over the past few seasons while being in the development squad.
"It was good to see how the team and older riders operated and identify where I was in the pro-peloton, but to get the contract has left me really excited with what's to come over the next period."
Eddy will report to training camp in Spain at the start of December before returning to Australia over the Christmas period with the hope of riding the Tour Down Under, National Championships and Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race this summer.
A potential appearance at Spain's Grand Tour, the La Vuelta a Espana, in August next year is a possibility for Eddy, but the focus for 2024 will be on helping his teammates in their own quest for individual stages and leader jerseys.
That includes new signing Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen, who is widely regarded as one of the best in his disciplines in world cycling.
"I could be aiming to do the Vuelta, but the first half of the year will be about integrating into the sprint train," Eddy said.
"We've got a great young sprint group, and we've brought in Fabio (Jakobsen), who brings a lot of experience, so we'll be aiming for some big World Tour races."
Jakobsen isn't the only famous name Eddy will ride alongside with Tour De France podium finisher Romain Bardet and Paris-Roubaix winner John Degenkolb also members of Team DSM.
The familiar face of fellow Bendigo & District Cycling Club rider Christopher Hamilton will help, with Eddy keen to finally ride with his countryman.
"I grew up watching a lot of these guys, so it was a pretty weird feeling meeting those dudes (Bardet and Degenkolb) for the first time, but they're cool teammates and have helped me grow a lot, so I'm looking forward to trying to get some top results with them," Eddy said.
"I haven't had an opportunity to race with Chris (Hamilton) yet as he's been doing the Grand Tours, but hopefully, I'll get that chance next season because it's pretty cool for two Australians from the same hometown to be racing in one of the biggest teams in the world."
Unlike many in the pro-peloton, Eddy doesn't have the experience of riding in high-octane European races throughout his junior career.
Only being at the beginning of his journey, Eddy said he is still getting used to the pace of European racing.
"The racing can get quite intense, and having only been racing in Europe for the past few seasons rather than since I was a junior like a lot of guys have, it has taken a bit of time to become comfortable in those high-pressure situations, so I've been focusing on improving my bike handling skills," he said.
"For a lot of first-year professionals, it can get a bit daunting going into your first season, so there are a few nerves for me, but it's mostly excitement because I know how the team operates and that I have the physical ability to perform at this level."
Eddy has lived his time to date in Europe at the team house in Sittard, Netherlands, but will look to move to Spain next year to be around teammates and Australians on the great training roads in the Basque Country.
