Bendigo Advertiser
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Browse extra

Eddy excited for first full season in professional peloton

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated November 13 2023 - 11:08am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo local Patrick Eddy has earned a World Tour contract with Team DSM-Firmenich. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo local Patrick Eddy has earned a World Tour contract with Team DSM-Firmenich. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo's newest member of the professional-peloton, Patrick Eddy, has returned to town as he recharges his batteries ahead of what will be the biggest season of his career so far.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.