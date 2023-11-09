Diggers travel to Bendigo East for Friday night clash

Bendigo East and South Bendigo will face off in their now customary Friday night clash in round four of Bendigo Premier League bowls.
The first contest under lights this season will see the fourth-placed Diggers (33 points) have a chance to put the fifth-placed Magpies (22 points) right behind the eight ball only a month into the season.
The Magpies are coming off a 16-shot win over Inglewood after starting the 2023-24 season with two losses, while the Diggers fell to a desperate Moama last Saturday.
The clash commences at 6.00pm.
The rest of round four will be played at their usual slots on Saturday, with a top-two clash between reigning premiers Bendigo and Kangaroo Flat.
Elsewhere, Moama travel to Eaglehawk looking to make it two wins on the trot, while the Hawks need a win to remain intact with the pack chasing finals.
And Golden Square should record a big win against bottom-of-the-table Inglewood, with Square coming off its first loss of the season last week.
Look for tomorrow's paper for the Bendigo Advertiser's main preview of round four.
DIVISION 1 LADDER:
Bendigo 50, +75
Kangaroo Flat 35, +61
Golden Square 33, +15
South Bendigo 33, -8
Bendigo East 22, -19
Moama 21, +2
Eaglehawk 18, -22
Inglewood 4, -104
