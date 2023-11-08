Stepien smacks sensational century as Demons crush Power in T20

White Hills' Brayden Stepien blasted a 36-ball century to lead the Demons to a massive victory over Huntly North in Wednesday night's BDCA Twenty20 season-opener at the QEO.
After making 158 on Saturday in the two-day format, Stepien continued on his merry way against the Power as he guided his side to a stunning 4-252 off 18 overs - the highest score in BDCA Twenty20 history.
The former Carlton left-hander smacked 13 fours and six sixes before being trapped lbw by Power marquee player Lewis Stabler for 101 off 38 balls. It was his second BDCA T20 century for the Demons, having made 136 off just 59 balls against Eaglehawk in 2017.
Stepien, who hit the first ball of the match for six, was dismissed with the final delivery of the 10th over.
He added 151 for the first wicket with fellow left-hander Ben Irvine.
Irvine was no slouch himself. He made 81 off 42 balls, including four fours and eight sixes.
Ollie Geary joined the party and plundered 40 off 17 balls.
After Stepien departed, Irvine and Geary added 82 off five overs.
In total, the Demons hit 18 sixes and 19 fours in 18 overs. The game was reduced to 18 overs because of rain.
In reply, the Power lost key duo Bilal Kamal and Sandun Ranathunga early to spinner Max Shepherd (2-6).
Shane Gilchrist top-scored for the Power with 20 and Judd Gilchrist chipped in with 15 not out in a team total of 9-80 off 18 overs.
Left-arm spinner Riley Fitzpatrick took 4-13 off three overs for the Demons.
The competition continues on Thursday night as Bendigo United plays Kangaroo Flat at the QEO from 6pm.
In-form Melbourne batter Zane Keighran returns to his former BDCA club as Bendigo United's marquee player.
The remainder of the round one games will be played next week.
On Wednesday night, Eaglehawk hosts Strathdale-Maristians at Canterbury Park, while Golden Square tackles Bendigo at the QEO.
On Thursday night, Strathfieldsaye plays Sandhurst at the QEO.
