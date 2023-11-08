Bendigo Advertiser
Stepien smacks sensational century as Demons crush Power in T20

By Adam Bourke
Updated November 8 2023 - 9:25pm, first published 9:17pm
Ben Irvine launches a six on his way to 81 for White Hills in the opening Twenty20 match. Picture by Adam Bourke
White Hills' Brayden Stepien blasted a 36-ball century to lead the Demons to a massive victory over Huntly North in Wednesday night's BDCA Twenty20 season-opener at the QEO.

