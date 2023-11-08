Land shortage causing city issues but market strong: Robert Ketterer

Bendigo's low supply of land would provide challenges as the region continues to grow in the future, local real estate heavyweight Robert Ketterer has predicted.
"One of the reasons we have such a small land supply available is we're surrounded by a forest so we can't go out too far," he said.
"That's why Huntly's developed the way it's developed because there's been greenfield space out there for that to happen."
Mr Ketterer has recently joined McKean McGregor as the company looks at the future of property and developments in Bendigo.
He has more than 43 years of experience in all areas of real estate since joining his father's agency in 1981, becoming the director of DCK Real Estate and being part of the team which established Villawood Properties.
He took a three-year break in 2020, which he said allowed him to focus on personal projects and spend more time with his family.
He will work in the area of business management and development, he said, with a keen focus on face-to-face customer service.
He said he was "excited" the company was involved with some major developments, including multi-dwelling projects with Melbourne company Piermont Group, which would involve estates being built to cater towards semi-retirees, downsizers, and first home buyers.
Bushfire and heritage overlays, issues with power, water and drainage, and the need for land to be rezoned, however, all contributed to difficulties in making land available for housing, Mr Ketterer said.
"There's thought there that people should live in the city in vertical accommodation and I don't think that's really what the majority of people would want," he said.
"[People are] coming to Bendigo because we offer that opportunity of a backyard and some space."
Apartment style living could become more common in the city's CBD, including the multi-storey Luna development.
Mr Ketterer said developing more dense living would suit a certain type of demographic, but wouldn't appeal to everyone.
"You can't do that and expect that's where the majority of the population are going to go," he said.
"That's more potentially your retirees and people like that that want 'lock up and leave' will look at that apartment living, look at the convenience of being in the city and enjoying what the city offers.
"That comes at a cost; you can't produce that type of product anywhere near as cheaply as you can produce a house and land product in the suburbs."
Mr Ketterer said there were plans to bring the population from 700 people to 3000 to 4000.
"Where are they going to live," he asked.
"To deliver a product that's affordable, unfortunately with supply and demand, it's not affordable."
He said Bendigo's real estate market had "more energy" than during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite consecutive interest rate increases.
"It's still a pretty strong market, it's a hesitant market because of generally interest rates, but I do feel that it's, people are getting their head around it," he said.
"[In] the Bendigo market there's not a lot to choose from in certain types of homes, coming back to this inner city push.
"You could probably count on one hand the number of houses that are available in the heart of the city at any one time."
Mr Ketterer's advice for young people looking at buying a house was to "just get in the market because your first house won't be your last".
"The market can be very, very good, but you've got to be prepared to wait," he said.
"We saw rapid price increase over the last three years, that's leveled out a bit but it's not going backwards."
