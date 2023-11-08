Maiden Gully Primary's long-awaited upgrade officially opened

Maiden Gully Primary School held a "grand opening" of its new classroom building and landscaped playground area on Wednesday, November 8, officiated by local MP Maree Edwards.
Principal Craig Arrowsmith said the $5.3 million project had been a long time coming and was very much appreciated by the school community.
"The newly landscaped play space has changed the feel of the yard and is now the centrepiece of the school, with many students enjoying the new area daily," he wrote in his principal's report.
Mr Arrowsmith thanked past and present school councillors who had advocated over years for "stage one" of the upgrade and said the school council would continue to push for further funding for its continuation.
"We would hope stage two would be started in the not too distant future," he said.
Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards toured the grounds and dropped in on the new classrooms before cutting the ribbon on the upgrade with the help of Mr Arrowsmith, student leaders and School Council president Duncan Thomson.
Ms Edwards said she was proud to have worked alongside the school community to deliver the important project, and thanked them for their advocacy for it.
"Maiden Gully is a significant growth area for the Greater Bendigo region - so making sure we have school facilities to cater for the expected increase in enrolments is critical," she said.
The City of Greater Bendigo has estimated Maiden Gully's population will double to more than 11,000 by 2036.
The MP explained the figure of $5.3 million for the upgrade was made up of $200,000 from Inclusive Schools Fund round 5 in 2019-2020, $510,000 from the Infrastructure Planning and Acceleration Fund in 2020 and $4.59 million in the 2020-21 state budget, she said.
Ms Edwards said the government was ahead of schedule in opening 100 new schools in the state by 2026.
