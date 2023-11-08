Bendigo Advertiser
Comeback stayer Harmysian charges to Kyneton Cup victory

By Kieran Iles
Updated November 8 2023 - 5:59pm, first published 5:54pm
Harmysian and jockey Jye McNeil storm to victory in Wednesday's Kyneton Cup. Picture by Racing Photos
SOME astute horse placement by Mornington trainer Clayton Douglas paid major dividends in Wednesday's $125,000 Kyneton Cup (2006m).

