Comeback stayer Harmysian charges to Kyneton Cup victory

SOME astute horse placement by Mornington trainer Clayton Douglas paid major dividends in Wednesday's $125,000 Kyneton Cup (2006m).
Douglas combined forces with good mate and 2020 Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Jye McNeil to land a minor-upset in the time-honoured feature race with Harmysian.
The seven-year-old gelding was timed to perfection in producing a thrilling victory, third-up over 2000m.
It was a special win for Douglas, with Harmysian on the comeback trail from a leg fracture sustained after last year's Group 2 Herbert Power Stakes at Caulfield.
The son of Lope de Vega and Adja had only two runners behind him on the turn, but quickly found traction after being eased out in the straight by McNeil, to mow down the front runner Station One 50m from home, with the short-priced favourite Red Sun Sensation ($1.95) finishing the race off nicely for second.
Contributing to a big day for local trainer Liam Howley, Station One, ridden nicely by Winona Costin, held on for third after again attempting to lead all the way.
The five-year-old gelding was aiming for back-to-back Kyneton Cup wins after triumphing in last year's race run at Bendigo.
Howley, who has training bases at Macedon Lodge and on-course at Kyneton, ended cup day content with a double following an impressive win by the ever-improving New York Hurricane in the race after the cup and his first starter Cordozar earlier on the program.
His only other runner on the day, Late Night Artist, finished third behind his stablemate Cordozar in another promising debut.
Douglas was always confident he had Harmysian in the right race on Wednesday with just 54.5kg on his back, after lumping 59.5kg in his first two starts back.
He said his injury last season had come at an inopportune time, as he was just starting to hit his straps.
"He's a nice quality staying horse. Third up today at the 2000m, he obviously really excelled, getting down in the weights," he said.
"He's got good qualities. It was a good race ... a good field.
"The second horse (Red Sun Sensation) was obviously placed in a Group 3 at its last start and looked terrific.
"It was a good ride by Jye."
"I wanted to try and target 2000m third-up and fresh and this felt like the right race.
"We had him in tomorrow (on Oaks day), but I thought getting him down the weights was really going to suit."
Harmysian won for the fifth time in 28 career starts and boosted his prize earnings to $313,307.
The win was McNeil's first in a Kyneton Cup.
"It's great to partner up with Clayton, we're obviously good mates from when he was riding," the 28-year-old said.
"He's done a great job getting this horse ready with a drop in weight and up to a suitable distance. He performed fantastic.
"Obviously being able to ride his own work, he gave me a good insight into the horse pre-race, which was important and key to his performance today."
McNeil admitted some slight concern when Harmysian went back early in the race.
"I had to take my medicine because I didn't begin great," he said.
"I ended up getting on the back of Craig Williams (Red Sun Sensation), who I thought was going to take me right into the race.
"Luckily, I was able to get off his back and improve into it around the bend.
"I really got momentum off that and slingshot off that bend and produced a great finish.
"It was a great effort by the horse."
Another country cup win resonated heavily with McNeil, a country boy at heart, originally from Koondrook.
"There's no better thrill than getting out to these country meets and being able to win these cups that they put on," he said.
"They obviously (the clubs) look forward to it every year like we do."
The cup field was reduced to seven runners following the race-day scratching of the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Ruling.
The gun pair still had two horses in the race, with the second favourite Convenor ($4.20) the best performed in fifth.
Kyneton-trained Mohican Heights was the first horse beaten before the turn and was tailed off last.
