Motorists fined for driving loud vehicles at Lake Weeroona

Three motorists have been fined after being caught with noisy vehicles near Lake Weeroona.
They were nabbed during a roadside operation on Saturday, October 28 during a joint operation involving police and Environment Protection Authority Victoria.
Tests on six vehicles showed they exceeded permissible noise levels described as "a bit disappointing" by EPA compliance programs unit manager Dan Hunt.
"Excessively noisy vehicles are a source of great annoyance for people," he said.
Half of the vehicles exceeded noise levels by five decibels, guaranteeing their drivers a fine.
All drivers were ordered to get their vehicles repaired and retested.
Those who failed to comply with a vehicle testing notice faced fines of as much as $1090, and $5452 if the matter goes to court.
Mr Hunt said people could head off the risk of noise problems by properly servicing their vehicles.
They should also avoid installing aftermarket devices or exhaust components that increase noise, he said.
The Bendigo operation was one of thousands taking place in Victoria as authorities clamp down on noisy vehicles.
"We hold pop-up operations like this with Victoria Police to send a message to the motoring community; not everyone enjoys the sound of your car or bike as much as you do," Mr Hunt said.
