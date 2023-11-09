Council wants more space, fewer car parks at Rosalind Park precinct

A council plan nine years in the making could see the Rosalind Park precinct transformed, with a focus on open green spaces in Bendigo's CBD.
The old plan was brought into question after the state government cancelled the 2026 Commonwealth Games, ending a year-and-a-half of questions about what upgrades might be needed.
The precinct is now no longer needed to juggle a major cultural event and sports for the two weeks of the Games.
So what are the plans and where are they up to?
The precinct extends from the Dai Gum San Chinese precinct, to Tom Flood Sports Centre and Queen Elizabeth Oval, down to Pall Mall and includes Camp Hill Primary School, Bendigo Senior Secondary College and the Ulumbarra Theatre.
Parks and open space manager at the City of Greater Bendigo, Chris Mitchell, said the vision was to make the area a "really accessible public space" offering different varieties of experiences.
The plan, which council approved in 2014, recommended the removal of on-street car parking on Park Road, north of Gaol Road, and a reduction of car parking at the QEO.
"Public open space in such close proximity to the centre of a growing regional city is too valuable to be used as cheap and convenient car parking at the expense of public open space," the plan said.
"The Master Plan includes recommendations to progressively reduce car parking numbers on public open space (such as a reduction in the size of the QEO car park).
"Off-site alternatives are recommended as a preferred way to meet current and additional parking needs."
Mr Mitchell said there were no "decisive plans" to remove car park spaces.
So far, works completed as part of the plan included the redevelopment of the former municipal baths, the demolition of the South Bendigo club rooms at the QEO and landscaping work at the the heritage Queen Elizabeth Cottage.
No major work at the QEO was outlined in the plan, aside from replacing the South Bendigo Clubrooms with a new pavilion, installing additional bleacher seating and shelters, and replacing the northern barbed wire perimeter fencing with the tall fences matching those at the southern part of the oval.
The gradual replacement of chain mesh and barbed wire perimeter fencing with fencing to match that already installed along the southern edge of the oval.
The bus interchange behind the Tom Flood Sports Centre was recommended to be converted into a lawn area.
Mr Mitchell said dam wall remediation works were underway at the municipal baths, which once completed would mean the next stage of that project could commence.
"[It will] become sort of a walking circuit with a lake and some native vegetation and hopefully bring some wildlife in," he said
"Ideally it's just a place where people can go relax, enjoy the sites, and also really open up what was a prominent area for the city back when it was an active municipal bath."
The plan also recommends converting the vacant former lawn tennis courts into a "sunken garden", also consisting of a hard court basketball area and play space.
A potential "underground car park" was also touted in the plan, which "could potentially provide 400-500 parking spaces over two levels beneath a ground-level recreation space".
Mr Mitchell said as Bendigo faces population growth of the next few decades, utlising areas of green space would become more important.
"They're not making any more land, and urbanisation across not just Australia but the globe is something that all government bodies are thinking about," he said.
"On the back of [the COVID-19 pandemic], we've seen utilisation of these areas grow astronomically; areas where we thought were relatively low usage of really ramped up in the last couple of years.
"The other part of that is with climate change taking place, areas of refuge from heat and getting tree canopy cover across the city is also a major factor in our thinking."
Enjoying open space in areas of dense living, such as the Bendigo CBD, was "critical to the way we live as Australians", Mr Mitchell said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.